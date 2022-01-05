Following the release of the less than satisfying Tenet last year, Christopher Nolan fans around the world have been waiting to hear what the writer and director would be putting out next. Well for his recently-announced, upcoming project, Nolan has decided to return to World War II after the success of his 2017 film, Dunkirk, though this time, he’s exploring some of the more behind-the-scenes action.

Oppenheimer, which is set to be released next year, is still in pre-production, but the names attached to the movie are exciting enough that we’re already dreaming of the day we can see this film in theaters. In the meantime, read on for what we know about the film so far.

What is Oppenheimer About?

According to Deadline, Oppenheimer will tell the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the scientist behind the Manhattan Project and the development of the first atomic bomb. Universal is describing the film, which has a $100 million budget per Variety, an “epic thriller that thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it.”

Who is starring in Oppenheimer?

Aside from Nolan as the writer and director, Oppenheimer already has an all-star cast that could maybe even put Don’t Look Up to shame. Josh Harnett was just announced as the most recent addition to a group that already includes Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, and Cillian Murphy.

Murphy, a Nolan-veteran, will lead the cast as Oppenheimer, while Blunt will play his wife, Katherine. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Pugh will take on the role of Communist Party member Jean Tatlock, who had an affair with Oppenheimer during the time period, which reportedly created security concerns for the U.S. government. Safdie is to play Edward Teller, a Hungarian physician and member of the Manhattan Project, while Damon will portray Leslie Groves, who directed the Project.

Downey Jr., meanwhile will play Lewis Strauss, the chairman of the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission at the time, who had a major role in the develop of nuclear weapons, and eventually led hearings regarding Oppenheimer’s loyalty to the U.S. and the government. As of now, Hartnett and Malek’s roles are unknown.

When is Oppenheimer coming out?

We can expect Oppenheimer in theaters on July 21, 2023, just days before the 78th anniversary of the Hiroshima bombing.