Everything to Know About Coachella 2023
Frank Ocean, Blackpink and Bad Bunny are the top-billed acts at this year’s festival.
The lineup for Coachella 2023 has been revealed, and the kids are going to be psyched. The three main headliners for the massive festival in Indio, California are Frank Ocean, Blackpink and Bad Bunny — with the latter two representing the first K-pop act and the first artist from Latin America to headline the festival, respectively. Here’s everything else to know about North America’s largest music festival:
Who are the Coachella 2023 headliners?
As noted, Frank Ocean, Blackpink and Bad Bunny will take to the main stages of Coachella this year. The elusive Ocean made his Coachella debut in 2012, after the release of his groundbreaking album Channel Orange; he was originally set to headline the 2020 festival which was canceled due to the pandemic. Aside from a handful of singles, he hasn’t released new music since his 2016 album Blonde, but is rumored to be dropping a new project in tandem with his Coachella performance.
Blackpink first performed at Coachella in 2019, becoming the first all-female K-pop group to perform at the festival. Now they’ll be hitting the stage with their second album, Born Pink.
Bad Bunny was recently noted as Spotify’s most-listened to artist. He’s also the first Spanish-language artist to headline Coachella, which is taking a more international direction as of late. The Puerto Rican superstar’s 2022 tour was also the year’s top grosser; though this is only his second Coachella performance (the first being in 2019), the set is sure to draw a massive crowd.
When is Coachella 2023?
This year’s festival will take place at the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio, California on April 14-16 and April 21-23.
When do Coachella 2023 tickets go on-sale?
According to an official announcement, “very limited Weekend 1 passes remain; for your best chance at passes, look to Weekend 2.” Presale begins Friday, January 13 at 11am PT and does not guarantee pass type, packages or camping.
Who else is on the 2023 Coachella lineup?
The rest of the diverse lineup can be found below:
$uicideboy$
¿Téo?
070 Shake
1999.ODDS
2manydjs
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
Adam Beyer
AG Club
Airrica
Alex G
Ali Sethi
Angèle
Ashnikko
Bad Bunny
Bakar
Becky G
BENEE
Big Wild
Björk
BLACKPINK
Blondie
Boris Brejcha
boygenius
BRATTY
Burna Boy
Calvin Harris
Camelphat
Cannons
Cassian
Charli XCX
Chloé Caillet
Chris Stussy
Christine and the Queens
Chromeo
Colyn
Conexión Divina
DannyLux
Dennis Cruz + PAWSA
Despacio
Destroy Boys
Diljit Dosanjh
Dinner Party ft. Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, Kamasi Washington
DJ Tennis + Carlita
Doechii
Dombresky
Domi & JD Beck
Dominic Fike
Donavan’s Yard
DPR LIVE + DPR IAN
DRAMA
EARTHGANG
El Michels Affair
Eladio Carrión
Elderbrook
Elyanna
Eric Prydz Presents HOLO
Ethel Cain
Fisher + Chris Lake
FKJ
Flo Milli
Fousheé
Francis Mercier
Frank Ocean
Gabriels
GloRilla
Gordo
Gorillaz
Hiatus Kaiyote
Horsegirl
Hot Since 82
IDK
Idris Elba
Jackson Wang
Jai Paul
Jai Wolf
Jamie Jones
Jan Blomqvist
Joy Crookes
Juliet Mendoza
Jupiter & Okwess
Kali Uchis
Kaytranada
Keinemusik
Kenny Beats
Knocked Loose
Kyle Watson
Labrinth
Latto
Lava La Rue
Lewis OfMan
Los Bitchos
Los Fabulosos Cadillacs
LP Giobbi
Maceo Plex
Magdalena Bay
Malaa
Marc Rebillet
Mareux
Mathame
Metro Boomin
Minus the Light
MK
Mochakk
Momma
Monolink
MUNA
Mura Masa
NIA ARCHIVES
Noname
Nora En Pure
Oliver Koletzki
Overmono
Paris Texas
Pi’erre Bourne
Porter Robinson
Pusha T
Rae Sremmurd
Rebelution
Remi Wolf
Romy
ROSALÍA
Saba
Sasha & John Digweed
Sasha Alex Sloan
Scowl
SG Lewis
Shenseea
Sleaford Mods
Snail Mail
SOFI TUKKER
Soul Glo
Stick Figure
Sudan Archives
Sunset Rollercoaster
Tale Of Us
TESTPILOT
The Blaze
The Breeders
The Chemical Brothers
The Comet Is Coming
The Garden
The Kid LAROI
The Linda Lindas
The Murder Capital
Tobe Nwigwe
TSHA
TV Girl
Two Friends
UMI
Uncle Waffles
Underworld
Vintage Culture
Wet Leg
Weyes Blood
WhoMadeWho
Whyte Fang
Willow
Yaeji
Yung Lean
YUNGBLUD
Yves Tumor