Jack Pierson and Tommy Kha

Photographers, “A Change in Perspective”

What is your definition of family?

Tommy Kha: It shifts a lot. There’s a lot of Asian collectivism I’m still unpacking, while trying to be my own self outside of this notion. So much of my family is also made up of my closest friends.

How are you celebrating the holidays this year?

TK: Spending time with my gran.

What is the most memorable gift you’ve ever received?

TK: A metal luggage tag in the shape of Mississippi that I was given during my research into the Mississippi Delta Chinese community. It features symbolic pieces of their identity within the American South.

Photo by Pierre-Ange Carlotti.

Helena Tejedor

Stylist, “Kim Jones Settles Into the Fendi Family”

What is your definition of family?

Unconditional love.

Where do you celebrate the holidays?

In Madrid, where I’m from, with my parents and my brother.

Do you have a favorite holiday tradition?

The general siesta that happens in front of the TV. My aunt, my mum, my dad, my brother, my uncle— everyone crashes, one after the other, after the huge Spanish late lunches we have.

What is the most memorable gift you’ve ever received?

A trip on the Orient Express.

Photo by Philip Daniel Ducasse.

Ronald Burton III

Stylist, “Max Mara Stays True to Its Roots”

What is your favorite holiday tradition?

I cook a major breakfast on Thanksgiving and Christmas. It gives my parents a break before the big feast madness starts.

What is the most memorable gift you’ve ever received?

My mother’s first sample from her new candle brand, Flick & Wick. My parents started their family very young, so sacrifices were made for me and my sister to pursue our dreams and passions. To see my mother pour back into herself, and see the universe reward her, is priceless.

Any favorite holiday recipes?

Mac and cheese, family style.

Photo by Sean Santiago.

Monica Khemsurov

Writer, “The Most Intriguing New Design Firms Are Keeping It in the Family”

How are you celebrating the holidays this year?

I’m living in Berlin, so Thanksgiving will probably just be a video call to my family back home. But I’ll be in New York in December, and am very excited to do Jewish Christmas in Chinatown with friends.

What is your definition of family?

The people you love who love you unconditionally; the ones who show up for you when it counts.

Any favorite family recipes?

My dad is from Tbilisi, and my brother and I love making lobio, pkhali, mchadi, and other Georgian classics.

Courtesy of Guadagnino.

Luca Guadagnino

Photographer, “Kim Jones Settles Into the Fendi Family”

Do you have a favorite holiday tradition?

Watching Fanny & Alexander over and over through the days of laziness.

Any favorite family recipes?

Savarin au Rhum.

What is the best gift you’ve ever received?

An original press book of Paul Vecchiali’s Once More.

What is your definition of family?

An environment of conflicts, a place for duties.