Cortisa Star on Her Miu Miu Debut and “Maximalist Junk” Style

“I wasn’t even gonna upload this song, for real, but y’all said it was fire,” 19-year-old Cortisa Star says at the beginning of her viral track, “Fun.” That line captures the serendipitous trajectory of Star’s career so far, which kicked off in 2022 when she posted a video jokingly referring to herself as an “underground rap princess” and the response was so positive, she decided to give making music a try. Since then, the Baltimore native built a following as an Internet personality already receiving real-life opportunities—like making her runway debut alongside Sarah Paulson and Laura Harrier for Miu Miu’s fall 2025 show at Paris Fashion Week this season.

Much of Star’s charisma lies in her uniqueness; her personal style, which she describes as “maximalist junk,” is influenced by everything from rave culture to digital mood boards, plus the hyperpop world of which she’s part. After her appearance on a freestyle video series went viral a few months ago, Star experienced a barrage of fickle online takes (she tweeted, “Straight people found out about me, and they are losing their damn minds, OMG?”). Despite backlash from those who couldn’t wrap their heads around a trans rapper, Star also received lots of encouragement, including cosigns from the likes of Charli xcx and Doechii.

She credits growing up with a sense of alienation for her current bombastic style. “It really started when I was younger, in high school,” she tells W. “I was an outcast, and I was just like, I need to really show that off.” The experience also gave her a sense of humor that’s apparent in her playful lyrics. “You could say I was a class clown growing up,” she says. “The mug wasn’t always there, so I had to be funny.”

Now working on her “very dramatic” debut EP, Emo—which includes a secret feature—Star says it’s going to be “a very big year for Cort.” Below, she talks walking in Miu Miu, her favorite places to shop, and why people’s opinions of her just don’t matter:

How has life changed since you first went viral?

I still feel the same, but yesterday I was eating at a pizza place, and someone knocked on the window and was like, “Hi, I love you so much.” It’s awesome meeting so many new people.

How did your Miu Miu moment come about?

I went to the casting with Ashley Brokaw, and once I got confirmed, obviously I was gagging so bad. It was my first time out of the country in Paris. I got to walk around and shoot a little music video. And everybody at the show was so nice: all the makeup artists, hairstylists, nail artists, and other models.

Star walking the runway at Miu Miu Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images

When you’re putting an outfit together, what’s the inspiration?

It’s really about where I am and who I’m around. I take a lot of inspiration from my friends, my sisters, the Internet. A good Pinterest board always helps me.

Where are some of your favorite places to shop?

I’m a real thrifting enthusiast. In Baltimore, I love to go to Savers or any local thrift store. I like finding those creepy shops that you’re a little scared of.

Do you have a style pet peeve or something that you hate to see?

Honestly, I like to see everything. With the right mind-set, you can make anything beautiful.

Now that you’ve walked in Miu Miu, are there other designers you’d like to work with?

I really love classic ones, like Ed Hardy and New Rock. And of course, now that we’re up in that realm, I love me some Valentino, some Chanel.

Star at the Miu Miu afterparty Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Miu Miu

You’ve gotten some big shoutouts from artists like Charli xcx. Has anyone else reached out that made an impression on you?

Yes, Arca is the sweetest girl in the world. That’s the one thing I learned: all these girls are so sweet, and they love seeing people win.

Might you be working with any of them soon...?

If God is good and the universe is willing.

How are you staying grounded now that your career is blowing up? How do you manage all the feedback, good and bad, you get online?

Ever since I was younger, the way I conceptualize people’s perception of me, I just put it completely aside. Unless you’re in my spaces or you have a direct input on my life, whatever these people say, I just do not even think about it. It doesn’t even see me.