No One’s Gonna Bring Cynthia Erivo Down

Much like Wicked’s Elphaba, Cynthia Erivo discovered at an early age that she had a gift that set her apart from her peers. “I was 5 years old when I knew I could make some sort of sound that made people happy,” she tells W’s editor at large, Lynn Hirschberg. “But I think I was about 11 years old when I realized I could actually sing.” Her powerful voice would carry her all the way to Broadway, where her electrifying portrayal of Celie in The Color Purple earned her the 2016 Tony Award for Best Actress. Now the world is delighting in her vocal prowess as she soars and sings her way through Wicked. Opposite Ariana Grande as Glinda, Erivo delivers an emotionally raw and utterly spellbinding performance—one that garnered the 37-year-old British star a Golden Globe nomination for best actress with an Oscar nod well within reach.

How did you first encounter Wicked?

It came into my life as a libretto. I learned the songs even before I’d seen the musical. When I was about 25, I took myself on a solo date for my birthday to the West End in London to see the show. I had a notion in my head about playing Elphaba, but I didn’t know it would be possible to play her in the movie. My initial love was always the theater. It’s what I trained to do. But I knew I wanted to perform in whatever capacity, whether it be TV, screen, or theater.

You started out on the London stage before coming to Broadway. Was conquering America always part of the plan?

I think in the back of my mind there was something that said, "See how far you can go." I never put any limits on myself. It was a happy accident that I ended up being here. My sister seemed to know before I did though. When I left to do a musical on Broadway, I left some clothes in my room in London. When I was leaving she said, "Why have you left your clothes behind?" I said, “Because I might come back. I want to make sure my stuff's here." She said, "You're not coming back." And she was right.

Do you remember the first song you sang that impressed people?

There’s a song called “Almost Doesn't Count,” by Brandy, from her album Never Say Never. I would sing that all the time on the playground. The first time I sang onstage was during a nativity play. I was a shepherd, and they asked me to do “Silent Night.” I don’t know why a shepherd was going to be singing, but I guess I was the only kid brave enough at that point to sing by themselves.

Wicked is a throwback, in the best possible way, to the grand MGM musicals of Old Hollywood.

When I got on set, the world was in front of me. It's so wonderful to be immersed in a world. In the most philosophical way, you have a relationship with the space around you. The smell is coming at you, all the colors are real, you can feel the textures, and you feel connected to your surroundings. One of my favorite sets was outside Shiz. They actually built the waterway, so the water was real, the boats were sailing, and there were rocks that you jumped over. You were not spending time trying to imagine the things that are there because they were there.

What movie makes you cry?

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris. I’m a fashion baby, and the combination of a person who dreams of something—and it might be something as simple as a dress—and then lives out that dream is a beautiful thing. In the film, the initial dress that Mrs. Harris longs for is not the dress she keeps. She gives that very lavish gown away to someone else, and the dress that she truly wants comes back to her. Which proves that the universe will do its thing if you do good for others.

Do you have any secret talents?

It's not a secret anymore. I can whistle in tune, as in I can whistle like I sing. I learned I could whistle when I was about 10, and I never stopped. Now, sort of absentmindedly, I'll whistle instead of singing. If I'm at a rehearsal and my throat gets tired and I just can't sing anymore, I'll whistle instead.

Cynthia Erivo wears a Coperni dress; her own earrings and nose ring.

Do you have a pet peeve?

This is less a pet peeve, more like a visceral dislike. I don't like onion and garlic in food at all. I just don't know why we want that many scents when we eat—especially when there are so many other ways to flavor food, flavors that are like garlic and onion but without the added pungent scent.

Do you have a favorite reality show?

The Real Housewives of Atlanta. I also love Potomac. It's fantastic. They're very honest, which I like. Also, there’s no fighting or fisticuffs, but they will read each other crazily. Atlanta definitely gets a little rowdy, though.

Are you a Nene Leakes fan?

I am a Nene Leakes fan. I love her. Where is she? Bring her back, please. She's great.

Last time we spoke, I asked you about your favorite karaoke song, and you said it was complicated. Why is that?

I like listening to other people do karaoke. But when you are a singer, you actually end up singing, and that's not the point of it. We're not here for a concert. It's supposed to be a game. But if I had to sing a karaoke song, it would probably be “We Don't Need Another Hero,” by Tina Turner.

Are you more like a cat or a dog?

I think I’m more like a cat, but I’m a dog person. If I was a dog, I’d be like my dog, Caleb. He’s very debonair and posh, but also very aloof. He will come to you for comfort, but he doesn't need people constantly. He's very like, “I'm going to go to my crate now. Thank you.” My other dog is the opposite. She’s very sweet. She thinks she’s a lion, but she’s five pounds. She has no fear. I think I have a little of both of them in me.

What is your sign?

I’m a Capricorn. We are supposedly stubborn. We work very hard. We also play very hard. We like nice things. We don't forget, so if you do us wrong, we don’t forget it. We may forgive, but we never forget. We are very loyal. We love very hard. If we love you, we love you forever.

