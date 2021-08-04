Here’s Daniel Radcliffe Vogueing In Feathers And Lamé Chaps

Are you sitting down? If not, grab a chair because Daniel Radcliffe is here to sashay his way onto your television screen. In a clip from season three of TBS’ Miracle Workers, Radcliffe portrays a pioneer-era man of God, who has a very secret, very fabulous diva alter ego. Apparently, someone saw Tom Holland’s rendition of “Umbrella” and perhaps felt competitive.

In the clip, Radcliffe is wearing black lamé assless chaps with matching hot shirts and opera-length gloves; it looks the exact American Apparel lamé of our early 20s clubwear. Naturally, he accessorized the look with a leather belt and white feathered collar, and a cape which he immediately casts off onto the floor in a grand flourish. Radcliffe’s character, the Reverend Ezekiel Brown, dances as though he’s never taken a vow of celibacy — he shakes his ass at the crowd, vogues like he’s been doing it for years, and gives us a rousing rendition of “She’ll Be Comin’ ‘Round The Mountain.” The tavern audience is scandalized and turned on at the same time, you can see cowboys begin questioning their sexuality as they take in the cabaret. It’s really a sight to watch. Though, one you have to wonder what the actual communities that developed vogueing think about.

Miracle Workers is an anthology comedy show that stars Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan, and Karan Soni. In its third season, the group hits the Oregon Trail in 1884, as Ezekiel endeavors to lead his followers towards the riches of Wild West. From the looks of it, the only thing wilder than the terrain is his drag act. Check out the clip below.