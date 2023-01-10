In the biographical drama Till Danielle Deadwyler plays Mamie Till-Mobley, the mother of 14-year-old Emmett Till, who was murdered by white supremacists in 1955. Out of Till-Mobley’s bereavement and anger comes a determination to keep her son’s memory alive in order to combat racial prejudice. As the pivotal center of the moving film, Deadwyler delivers much of the role’s intensity with her eyes alone, conveying a devastating range of emotions with just a few facial expressions. After critically acclaimed turns in Station Eleven and The Harder They Fall, the Atlanta native is predicted to receive her first Oscar nomination for the Chinonye Chukwu-directed film.

How did Till come to you?

Till came into my life in 2021. I was working on a television show, and my reps sent me the script, and I submitted a self-tape. I did a bit of the courtroom scene where she is warning Emmett about going down South, and I did the Harlem Rally speech. Then we did a director session for the funeral home scene, where she witnesses his body and remembers his life. They called me and they said, “You can do it.” And then I said, “Yay!” And then I said, “Yay...responsibility.” [Laughs]

Did you try to stay in character throughout filming?

I did not. The weight of the material was always present, so it was imperative for us to counterbalance the great mother lode with levity. We were laughing all the time. I was singing gospel music, and I am not a gospel singer. We were playing jokes and just cracking on each other. It was really beautiful to have both, because Black life can’t exist without the balance. Whoopi was cracking jokes all the time, in between takes, and all that good stuff.

Do you ever get starstruck?

No. I see humanity. Stars also get lipstick on their teeth or get toilet tissue stuck on their shoes. Those little flaws are the things that bring you out of being starstruck. And they also give people a little more depth.

Were you a theatrical child?

Born and raised, born and bred, since I was like 2 years old. Dance was my first medium, which was a natural segue into theater and all of the other weird things that I’ve done. Theater has always been a part of my life.

Did you know that you wanted to be a performer?

Not in the least bit did I know I wanted to be a performer. It was like breathing. It’s just an aspect of your life that you have. But I always thought I was going to do something else, go into academia. And then I was going to get a doctorate. It didn’t pan out. Taught for two years, realized this is not it. Right after two years of teaching, I went straight into working. And it’s been a hard-core press ever since.

