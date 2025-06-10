David Bailey’s Era-Defining Photographs Take Center Stage in Spain

David Bailey—widely regarded as England’s greatest living portrait photographer and one of the most celebrated fashion image-makers of the 20th century—is known for his intimate, sultry, and often cheeky approach to photography, a style he brought to iconic subjects like Princess Diana and The Rolling Stones. On June 28, the Marta Ortega Pérez Foundation in A Coruña, Spain, will open an exhibition dedicated to Bailey’s oeuvre, highlighting the now 87-year-old photographer’s defining role in capturing the cultural and creative revolution of 1960s and 1970s London. Titled “David Bailey’s Changing Fashion,” the show features more than 140 photographs from those formative decades, some of which are being exhibited for the first time.

Bailey’s wife and son, Catherine and Fenton Bailey, were instrumental in bringing the exhibition to life. “I’ve been involved in every aspect of the exhibition—from the name, selection, layouts, and production, all the admin bits, too,” Fenton tells W over email, adding that the collaboration continues a long working relationship with his father: “starting as a runner, then first assistant, and eventually Studio Manager. I’ve been lucky enough to travel with him on shoots, from Nagaland to Southend.”

“The first exhibition I worked on with Bailey was at the National Portrait Gallery back in 2014,” Fenton continues. “That’s where I learned how to print in the darkroom and took part in the hanging process. Since then, we’ve done many exhibitions together around the world.”

The team behind “David Bailey’s Changing Fashion” includes Fenton, Malak Kabbani, and Barbara Seymour, with Catherine Bailey noting she “remains behind the scenes, supporting where I can.” Together, they’ve created a show that honors Bailey’s singular eye, one that captured legends like Jack Nicholson, Serge Gainsbourg, Jane Birkin, and many more. “To see the images from the ’60s and ’70s is a reminder of his brilliance,” Catherine says. “Bailey never makes a fuss; he appears to photograph with such ease and speed.”

“It’s been a hugely rewarding experience,” Fenton adds. “Getting back in the darkroom to print some of it was especially satisfying—good to know I’ve still got it.”

Can’t make it to Spain? Here, a preview of some of the highlights from the show.

Anjelica Huston & Manolo Blahnik by David Bailey Courtesy of the artist

Balenciaga, 1967, by David Bailey Courtesy of the artist

Catherine Deneuve by David Bailey Courtesy of the artist

Jack Nicolson, 1976, by David Bailey Courtesy of the artist

Jean Shrimpton, 1965, by David Bailey Courtesy of the artist

Marie Helvin, 1979, by David Bailey Courtesy of the artist

Sue Purdy Advertising by David Bailey Courtesy of the artist