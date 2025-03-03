Demi Moore Ended Oscars Night With Her Daughters (and Pilaf) By Her Side

Demi Moore ended the 2025 Oscars with what matters: her three daughters, buckets of french fries, and her pint-size pooch Pilaf.

Moore was all smiles as she stepped out to the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in Los Angeles following her Best Actress nomination at the 97th annual Academy Awards. Moore, dressed in a glittery Gucci design, attended the star-studded bash with her three daughters: Rumer Willis, 36, Scout LaRue Willis, 33, and Tallulah Willis, 31.

Stefanie Keenan/VF25/WireImage/Getty Images

Following the bash, Tallulah shared a BTS photo of Moore cuddling up with her beloved chihuahua Pilaf while enjoying some late-night snacks. Moore’s youngest daughter captioned the image with the words, “My winner.”

The 2025 Oscars were a bittersweet end to what was a wildly successful awards season for Moore. (Anora star Mikey Madison ultimately walked away with the Oscar last night in what has been a topsy turvy race between the two this year). Moore picked up wins at the SAG and Critics’ Choice Awards and the Golden Globe Awards where she delivered one of the more memorable acceptance speeches of the entire awards season.

@buuski

Rumer and Scout also sung their mom’s praises on Oscars Sunday. Scout shared several photos from the evening on her Instagram, pairing one with the caption “I’ve never been more proud to be a part of this family.” Rumer dedicated a lengthy message to her mom on Instagram prior to Sunday’s ceremony. “Watching you today, standing in your power, in your brilliance, in the culmination of decades of hard work, resilience, and undeniable talent—I have never been more proud,” the 36-year-old wrote.

After the chaos of the evening settled, Moore reflected on her journey to the Oscars. “As this awards season comes to a close, I’m so overwhelmed with gratitude for this journey,” Moore said on Instagram Monday. “It’s been the ride of a lifetime and we’re just getting started! “

The actor continued, “So grateful for my team, my fellow nominees, and everyone who has made this experience so full of joy and light. Thank you to the cast, crew, and fans of The Substance—Margaret Qualley and Coralie Fargeat—it’s been such an honor to work alongside you, learn from you, and celebrate this film with you. And a huge congratulations to Mikey Madison—can’t wait to see what you do next .”