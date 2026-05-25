Growing up in Tampa, Florida, with David Bowie posters on her wall, Dianne Brill sensed she didn’t quite fit in. Around 1980, she discovered a store with a basement full of never-worn clothing from the 1940s. She bought it all, then lugged the “body bags’ ” worth of vintage to New York City to sell at Patricia Field’s Lower East Side boutique and at Trash & Vaudeville. “I sat there with empty bags and a handful of cash, and I thought, I guess I’ll move here,” says Brill. “Within six months, I started going to Studio 54, Mudd Club, and then finally Danceteria.” A regular on the 1980s downtown club scene, Brill became a muse to Andy Warhol, who declared her the “Queen of the Night.” Her superpower, as Warhol once noted, was that she “makes nobodies feel like somebodies with the big hellos she gives to everybody.” Brill “wasn’t into drugs, and I didn’t get into a downtrodden thing. I got into people who were nice,” she explains. Her brains helped turn her It girl persona into businesses—a menswear label, a cosmetics line, and TV gigs. After decamping to Europe, where she raised her three children, Brill returned to New York City permanently in 2022. While she isn’t keen on the version of New York “where people stand in line forever just to get something they saw on Instagram that day,” she still finds the city full of possibilities. “You can always reinvent yourself.”

Brill attending a soirée at the Museum of Modern Art, in New York City, in 1987. Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images Omnipresent on New York’s downtown scene throughout the 1980s and early ’90s, Brill is often credited for establishing the “famous for being famous” playbook long before Paris Hilton or Kim Kardashian. Her nightlife adventures were chronicled in gossip columns and magazines. She once had a New York Times reporter follow her around to five parties in the span of a few hours—a normal weeknight for her. Promoters would fly her all over the world, from London to Vienna to Milan, to host events. “It sounds like jet-setting, but it’s not like when your dad owns the jet. It was accessible and cool,” says Brill. “Also, rents were $300, so we could all create, travel, make, do, and take risks every day.”

Brill at her first modeling job, in Tampa, at age 17. Dianne Brill Archives “It’s wonderful to be raised in a place that’s beautiful,” says Brill of Tampa, where she and her three brothers grew up. “Even being in a Publix parking lot, it would be sunny and then the sky would be purple, orange, and red.” Her mother, who was born in Britain and raised in Havana, was a journalist who kept a collection of newspapers and Interview magazines. Her father, a snazzy dresser, informed Brill’s love of fashion. Her Florida upbringing prepared her for New York nightlife in unexpected ways. “There’s a little Florida scam in you. You can handle the shit that comes your way. You don’t freeze like a deer in the headlights. You get going.”

Dianne Brill Archives By her teenage years, she was ready to leave the Sunshine State. “I could see that I didn’t fit in,” she says. “If you get laughed at for wearing a black turtleneck, a knee-length fitted skirt, and cha-cha heels, and you know you look cool, you realize you’re the right girl in the wrong place.”

Brill attends an “outlaw party” with Andy Warhol (left) and Jean-Michel Basquiat (right) in 1986. © Patrick McMullan Outlaw parties were held in illegal locations, like abandoned subway stations; invitations spread through answering machine messages and word of mouth. These events “could last for five minutes and the police would shut them down, or it could be hours.” Brill often went out with Warhol. “Andy was a matchmaker. He was always trying to get me to date Jean-Michel,” says Brill. “Andy was a very loyal friend, and, contrary to popular belief, he wasn’t this terror. He was very kind to me.”

Brill with (from left) designer Betsey Johnson and writer Fran Lebowitz at Brill’s 1986 birthday dinner, at the Japanese-French fusion restaurant Café Seiyoken. Dianne Brill Archives Fran Lebowitz “is a New York Yoda. Everything that comes out of her mouth, even when she’s speaking casually, is just noteworthy and brilliant,” says Brill. “She’s not really in nightlife anymore. I usually run into her at some random place during the day, like a grocery store.”

Brill with the artist Keith Haring at her menswear showroom in 1984. © 2026 The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, Inc. / Licensed by Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York. “Keith [Haring] and I were in the same building—611 Broadway. I had my atelier there, on the sixth floor; Details magazine was below me, and Keith was above me. It was like Andy Warhol’s Factory, except we all had businesses,” says Brill. “I loved Keith not the way adults love each other—I loved him as if we were both kids.”

Brill with Dolly Parton. Dianne Brill Archives Steve Rubell, the co-owner of Studio 54, “first introduced me to Dolly Parton at the Palladium,” explains Brill. “In the ’80s, to be larger than life, you literally had to be larger than life, and we both were. Here, we had both slimmed down, but it was still body-ody-ody. She is not fake. With all that stuff on the outside, she is the most authentic, present person you’ll ever meet.”

Brill with Grace Jones, whom she met through the club scene, in 1989. Roxanne Lowit “She’s authentic,” says Brill of Grace Jones. “The way she looks and the way she presents herself is very similar to Andy [Warhol]. Grace is still around and touring, and she’s not five hours late like she was before. She’s an hour late.” Last summer, Page Six reported that the two had partied together at the Roof at Public Hotel, on the Lower East Side, well into the night.

Ted Blackbrow/ANL/Shutterstock In 1989, “I was called ‘the Shape of the Decade,’ ” says Brill. “I was basically the same size as all the other girls, but I had boobs and a butt and a very small waist.” Adel Rootstein, who was considered the world’s premiere mannequin maker, made models in Brill’s likeness. “It was a big deal. The last time they had done that was with Twiggy in the ’60s. I toured with these mannequins around the world. I did every television show you can imagine.”

Brill with Campbell at Nell’s in 1987. Patrick McMullan/Getty Images To a certain set, Nell Campbell may be best known as the top-hatted Columbia in The Rocky Horror Picture Show, but to New York’s cultural elite, she was the co-proprietor of Nell’s, the 14th Street nightclub that regularly mixed club kids, celebrities, and intellectuals. “I sat down at a table one night with Norman Mailer, Bret Easton Ellis, Jay McInerney, Cher, Liberace, and Nell. These kinds of things would happen all the time,” says Brill. “You would never go out casually. You would be dressed thinking tonight’s going to be the best night of your life.”

From left: Roxanne Lowit; Foc Kan/WireImage In the early ’80s, Brill married Danceteria co-owner Rudolf Piper, and together they hatched a plan to get Thierry Mugler’s attention at a dinner in New York. “We did a slow dance, and I made sure to be in front of him so he would see me. I knew that Mugler [above left] was a dancer—I’m not, but I’m sexy when I’m dancing,” says Brill. “That night, his right hand, Alix Malka, came to me and said, ‘We would love to talk to you about being in the next show.’ I thought I would just lose my mind. All those nights you’re sitting in your room in Tampa feeling like no one gets you, then you come to your place, and not only do you belong, but you’re so welcomed—all your little-kid dreams can come true.” Brill once walked a Mugler show just months after giving birth to her first child, Keenan (above right). “Naomi, Linda, and Cindy were kissing Keenan backstage. He’s a hunky six-foot-two charming man now.”

Brill with the fashion editor Hamish Bowles at a party in Paris, circa 1993. Roxanne Lowit “Hamish [Bowles] has grown up to be such a legend, but honestly, he was a legend from the moment he arrived in New York,” says Brill. “I ran into him a couple years ago, and it was like running into the same guy.” For this party, Brill chose a custom Mugler bustier and trenchcoat she had originally worn on the runway in Tokyo. “I felt like the Queen of Everything.”

THIERRY ORBAN/Sygma via Getty Images Brill’s first Mugler show was his spring 1988 “African Summer” collection, for which she walked the runway as the bride. “He loved my look—he loved my body very much. He celebrated it like a dream. But he said, ‘There’s something I would love to improve…you need an inch in your leg,’ ” says Brill. “He had custom stilettos made for me that discreetly added to my height. It was just an inch more that made me, in his perception, the perfect woman.”

PAT/ARNAL/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images Mugler’s 1990s couture shows were legendary. They included supermodels, actors, club kids, porn stars, and musical performances by the likes of James Brown, who took to the runway at the 1995 fall show (above). Brill was one of Mugler’s favorite runway models. The spring 1992 show brought her to tears. “I walked off the stage, and there were Naomi, Cindy, Christy—all the girls. Everyone took a beat and applauded for me,” she recalls. “I was crying. They had to touch me up before the next passage.”

Foc Kan/WireImage Early on, Brill caught the attention of Jean Paul Gaultier (right) and was cast in his spring 1989 show. “Mugler and Gaultier, they’re both tall, both French, both super fucking hunks. Gorgeous men. Outrageously talented, free minds, open to everything, hungry for everything: giving, taking, creating.”

Dianne Brill Archives In 1989, Brill attended Bartsch’s Love Ball with Patricia Field (left) and Debbie Harry (center). The HIV/AIDS fundraiser brought downtown’s cool kids into contact with Harlem’s ballroom and voguing scenes for the first time. The trio was brought in to help judge a portion of the competition. “Madonna came and saw, and then she did her song ‘Vogue.’ ”

JONATHON ZIEGLER/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images In the late ’90s, Brill left New York for Europe with her second husband, Peter Völkle. She was busy raising her children—son Keenan and daughters Celan and Eden—and starting her self-titled cosmetics brand, but New York was always on her mind. She returned often, including for a 2010 birthday party, pictured above, hosted by Susanne Bartsch (center) and attended by Amanda Lepore (right). “I’m an Aries. I love a birthday!”

Dianne Brill Archives Brill says you shouldn’t fan out around celebrities. “With your friends who are known, you don’t want to do too much of that because they get freaked out and start to feel paranoid.” Still, she couldn’t help herself when it came to Sex and the City’s Kim Cattrall. “I remember telling her that she was a new Marilyn. The character she created will last way past her years. I wanted her to know.” Above: Brill hung out with Cattrall (in gold) on a night out on the Upper East Side in late 2025, along with actor Maya Hawke (front) and Swiping America star Reagan Baker (in red).

©2026 Paramount Media Networks. All Rights Reserved. Brill knows RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Michelle Visage and the show’s executive producers Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey from the ’80s club scene. “It’s a wonderful experience to still have friends you’ve known from your roots. These guys are big cultural icons, but they’re still the same, just more sophisticated.” She was a natural choice to judge Drag Race’s 2023 German spin-off.

Ye Fan “I was living in Europe for a long time. I had another life with a wonderful man, and I had three incredible kids, who are now adults and incredibly cool. But after some years, I realized I had to leave the relationship and come back to the city,” says Brill. In 2022, she finally returned to New York. “At the moment, I’m working on a show called Mz. Brill’s 10. I found 10 really specific people who, in my heart, are the artists I’ve been looking for.” She’s pictured with her friend Michael Zayas (center) and the DJ duo the Muses at her 66th birthday party, at the Soho Grand Hotel.