Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson are set to share the screen together for the first time, but don’t expect this to be some Twilight x Hunger Games crossover fantasy. The pair of A-listers are teaming up with Lynne Ramsay, the critically acclaimed and often challenging Scottish director of We Need To Talk About Kevin, in an adaptation of Die, My Love, a 2019 novel of the same name from Argentine author Ariana Harwicz.

Here’s everything we know about Die, My Love so far:

Who is in the Die, My Love cast?

Lawrence and Pattinson are the two headliners. After taking a bit of a break from acting, Oscar-winner Lawrence has been making about a movie a year, starting with 2021’s climate change dramedy Don’t Look Up opposite Leonardo DiCaprio, followed by 2022’s army veteran-drama Causeway. Last year, she dipped her toe back into the comedy pool with raunchy rom-com No Hard Feelings.

Pattinson, for his part, has been on a bit of a run since Christopher Nolan’s Tenet in 2020. Since then, he played the titular superhero in Matt Reeves’s The Batman, and is currently working on Parasite director Bong Joon Ho’s next film, sci-fi thriller Mickey 17.

Lakeith Stanfield, of Atlanta fame, is also rumored to be in discussing to board the project. He was nominated for an Academy Award for his role in 2021’s Judas and the Black Messiah, director Shaka King’s drama about the US government’s covert takedown of the Black Panther Party, which he starred in opposite Daniel Kaluuya. He’ll also soon appear in Play Dirty alongside Mark Wahlberg, and is starring in and producing the film adaptation of El Paso, Elsewhere.

What is Die, My Love about?

As the official logline for the film reads, it’s “Set in a remote forgotten rural area, the story follows a mother who struggles to maintain her sanity as she battles with psychosis.”

The stream-of-conscious book, Harwicz’s debut, was a finalist for the Man Booker International Prize in 2018. Set in the French countryside, the unnamed protagonist, a wife and mother to a newborn son, struggles with feeling trapped in her prescribed roles and seeks out relief through increasingly erratic means, including an affair. The New Yorker declared the book part of the “motherhood horror” genre of literature, which seems apt based on its official description.

In an interview with Variety, Ramsay said, “It’s about mental health…and the breakdown of a marriage. But it’s really fucking funny. At least I think it’s funny…But I’m Glaswegian, so I’ve a really black sense of humor.” Ramsay is known for films that focus more on vivid vibes (think: visuals, sounds, feelings) than expository storytelling (dialogue, standard plots)—which might give a hint towards Die, My Love’s direction.

Who else is involved?

The film is being produced by Justine Ciarrocchi, Nick O’Hagan, and Martin Scorsese. Lawrence is also reportedly set to star opposite DiCaprio in Scorsese’s upcoming Frank Sinatra biopic.

Ramsay, for her part, has directed four films over a 24-year career: Ratcatcher, Morvern Callar, We Need to Talk About Kevin, and 2017’s You Were Never Really Here.

When will Die, My Love be released?

There’s no official release date for the film, but it’s rumored to be premiering at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. This could make sense, given that all of Ramsay’s films have screened at the festival, where she has been a long-standing member of the main competition jury.

Stay tuned for Die, My Love updates.