Inside W Magazine and Dior’s Intimate Academy Awards Dinner

Last night at Mr. Chow, the Beverly Hills institution that’s been serving scallion pancakes and velvet chicken to the movie industry since 1974, W Editor in Chief Sara Moonves and Dior Creative Director Jonathan Anderson hosted a pre-Oscars celebration. With just three days left in a marathon awards season, an intimate evening full of potstickers and Lady Dior bags was a welcome interlude.
The first guest to arrive was Macaulay Culkin, followed by a rush of couples: Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse, Jeff Goldblum and Emilie Livingston, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas, Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola. Best friends Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner were inseparable, while Sunday Rose Kidman Urban and Lila Moss stuck close together. Paris Hilton, who was using a pink flip phone, flitted around the room. Dior's Hollywood ambassadors were present—including Anya Taylor-Joy, Mia Goth, and Greta Lee—alongside the off-camera power brokers who make the industry run: CAA CEO Bryan Lourd and producer Amy Pascal. In pre-Erewhon Hollywood fashion, cigarettes were the most popular cocktail hour vice.
Dinner was classic Mr. Chow fare: chicken satay and shrimp with walnuts served in silver dishes. Much of the Marty Supreme contingent was on hand to celebrate the film's nine Oscar nominations, including director Josh Safdie (who shot W’s most recent cover), actress Odessa A’zion, co-writer Ronald Bronstein, costume designer Miyako Bellizzi, casting director Jennifer Vendetti, producer Eli Bush, and cinematographer Darius Khondji. Safdie spent much of the night chatting with W Editor at Large Lynn Hirshberg. Also in attendance: Oscar nominee Óliver Laxe, the director of Sirât, and Teyana Taylor, the frontrunner for Best Supporting Actress for her role in One Battle After Another. Anjelica Huston, a 1986 Oscar winner, came out to celebrate the nominees.
After dinner, and with the help of a glass or two of Moët & Chandon, the night turned into a karaoke party. In a room filled with silver shamrock balloons—a nod to Dior's clover motif—the singer 070 Shake kicked off the singing. Love Story co-stars Dree Hemingway, Paul Anthony Kelly, and Grace Gummer sang Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'," followed by EJAE of Kpop Demon Hunters belting Alicia Keys's "If I Ain't Got You." Safdie sang Sinatra, then Adwoa Aboah joined 070 Shake for a duet. The night ended with Charlize Theron closing down the dance floor.
Mia Goth
Teyana Taylor
Malcolm McRae and Anya Taylor-Joy
Teyana Taylor, Jonathan Anderson and Sara Moonves
Charlize Theron
Robert Pattinson
Odessa A’zion and Hailey Bieber
Emma Watson and Kendall Jenner
Teyana Taylor and Sara Moonves
Anastasia Karanikolaou, Hailey Bieber, Adwoa Aboah, Emily Ratajkowski and Sara Moonves
Taylor Russell
Paul Anthony Kelly
Priyanka Chopra-Jonas
Nick Jonas
Grace Gummer
Teyana Taylor
Mike Faist, Taylor Russell and Sara Moonves
Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson
Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, Jonathan Anderson and Sara Moonves
Adwoa Aboah and Emily Ratajkowski
Odessa A’zion and Jonathan Anderson
Dree Hemingway and Macaulay Culkin
Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola
Paul Anthony Kelly and Dree Hemingway
Paul Anthony Kelly and Dree Hemingway
Paul Anthony Kelly, Grace Gummer and Dree Hemingway
Lila Moss and Sunday Rose Kidman Urban
María Zardoya, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami
Tracee Ellis Ross and Greta Lee
Sara Moonves
Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, Teyana Taylor and Macaulay Culkin
Nicholas Chavez
Malcolm McRae and Anya Taylor-Joy
Lila Moss
Emma Watson and Robert Pattinson
Nicholas Chavez, Dylan O’Brien and Cole Escola
Sunday Rose Kidman Urban
Emilie Livingston, Jeff Goldblum and Sara Moonves
Odessa A’zion and Mia Goth
Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson
Hailey Bieber and Adwoa Aboah
Macaulay Culkin
Malcolm McRae and Anya Taylor-Joy
Sara Moonves and Emily Ratajkowski
Emilie Livingston and Jeff Goldblum
Emma Watson and Dree Hemingway
Anastasia Karanikolaou, Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner
070 Shake
Rei Ami
Sunday Rose Kidman Urban and Sara Moonves
Josh Safdie
Mike Faist
Teyana Taylor and Charlize Theron
EJAE, Rei Ami and and Audrey Nuna
Priyanka Chopra-Jonas and Nick Jonas
Macaulay Culkin
Ike Barinholtz and Macaulay Culkin
Vinnie Hacker and Nicholas Chavez
Charlize Theron and Taylor Russell
Emma Watson and Kendall Jenner
Teyana Taylor, Lisa Love, and Josh Safdie
Suki Waterhouse, Robert Pattinson, Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae
Paris Hilton
EJAE, Rei Ami and and Audrey Nuna
Rei Ami
EJAE and Rei Ami
Macaulay Culkin and Anya Taylor-Joy
Sara Moonves and Josh Safdie
Miyako Bellizzi
Robert Pattinson and Josh Safdie
Macaulay Culkin, Priyanka Chopra-Jonas and Nick Jonas
Teyana Taylor, Josh Safdie and Odessa A’zion
Anjelica Huston and Lisa Eisner
Lorraine Nicholson and Mia Goth
Anya Taylor-Joy
Mia Goth, Odessa A’zion and Taylor Russell
Ike Barinholtz
Fai Khadra, Anastasia Karanikolaou, Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner
Jon Hamm
Adwoa Aboah
Adwoa Aboah
Lila Moss and Sunday Rose Kidman Urban
Jeff Goldblum
Lorraine Nicholson
Fai Khadra and Kendall Jenner
Odessa A’zion
Charlize Theron, Grace Gummer and Sara Moonves
Robert Pattinson and Sara Moonves
Odessa A’zion and Miyako Bellizi
Ike Barinholtz and Erica Hanson
Audrey Nuna
Emma Watson and Derek Blasberg
Lisa Eisner, Anjelica Huston and Lorraine Nicholson
Sara Moonves, Suki Waterhouse, Greta Lee and Danielle Goldberg
Fai Khadra and 070 Shake
Rei Ami, EJAE and Audrey Nuna
DJ Ross One