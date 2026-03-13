Inside W Magazine and Dior’s Intimate Academy Awards Dinner

Last night at Mr. Chow, the Beverly Hills institution that’s been serving scallion pancakes and velvet chicken to the movie industry since 1974, W Editor in Chief Sara Moonves and Dior Creative Director Jonathan Anderson hosted a pre-Oscars celebration. With just three days left in a marathon awards season, an intimate evening full of potstickers and Lady Dior bags was a welcome interlude.

The first guest to arrive was Macaulay Culkin, followed by a rush of couples: Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse, Jeff Goldblum and Emilie Livingston, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas, Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola. Best friends Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner were inseparable, while Sunday Rose Kidman Urban and Lila Moss stuck close together. Paris Hilton, who was using a pink flip phone, flitted around the room. Dior's Hollywood ambassadors were present—including Anya Taylor-Joy, Mia Goth, and Greta Lee—alongside the off-camera power brokers who make the industry run: CAA CEO Bryan Lourd and producer Amy Pascal. In pre-Erewhon Hollywood fashion, cigarettes were the most popular cocktail hour vice.

Dinner was classic Mr. Chow fare: chicken satay and shrimp with walnuts served in silver dishes. Much of the Marty Supreme contingent was on hand to celebrate the film's nine Oscar nominations, including director Josh Safdie (who shot W’s most recent cover), actress Odessa A’zion, co-writer Ronald Bronstein, costume designer Miyako Bellizzi, casting director Jennifer Vendetti, producer Eli Bush, and cinematographer Darius Khondji. Safdie spent much of the night chatting with W Editor at Large Lynn Hirshberg. Also in attendance: Oscar nominee Óliver Laxe, the director of Sirât, and Teyana Taylor, the frontrunner for Best Supporting Actress for her role in One Battle After Another. Anjelica Huston, a 1986 Oscar winner, came out to celebrate the nominees.

After dinner, and with the help of a glass or two of Moët & Chandon, the night turned into a karaoke party. In a room filled with silver shamrock balloons—a nod to Dior's clover motif—the singer 070 Shake kicked off the singing. Love Story co-stars Dree Hemingway, Paul Anthony Kelly, and Grace Gummer sang Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'," followed by EJAE of Kpop Demon Hunters belting Alicia Keys's "If I Ain't Got You." Safdie sang Sinatra, then Adwoa Aboah joined 070 Shake for a duet. The night ended with Charlize Theron closing down the dance floor.

Photo by Myles Hendrik Mia Goth

Photo by Myles Hendrik Teyana Taylor

Photo by Myles Hendrik Malcolm McRae and Anya Taylor-Joy

Photo by Myles Hendrik Teyana Taylor, Jonathan Anderson and Sara Moonves

Photo by Myles Hendrik Charlize Theron

Photo by Myles Hendrik Robert Pattinson

Photo by Myles Hendrik Odessa A’zion and Hailey Bieber

Photo by Myles Hendrik Emma Watson and Kendall Jenner

Photo by Myles Hendrik Teyana Taylor and Sara Moonves

Photo by Myles Hendrik Anastasia Karanikolaou, Hailey Bieber, Adwoa Aboah, Emily Ratajkowski and Sara Moonves

Photo by Myles Hendrik Taylor Russell

Photo by Myles Hendrik Paul Anthony Kelly

Photo by Myles Hendrik Priyanka Chopra-Jonas

Photo by Myles Hendrik Nick Jonas

Photo by Myles Hendrik Grace Gummer

Photo by Myles Hendrik Teyana Taylor

Photo by Myles Hendrik Mike Faist, Taylor Russell and Sara Moonves

Photo by Myles Hendrik Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson

Photo by Myles Hendrik Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, Jonathan Anderson and Sara Moonves

Photo by Myles Hendrik Adwoa Aboah and Emily Ratajkowski

Photo by Myles Hendrik Odessa A’zion and Jonathan Anderson

Photo by Myles Hendrik Dree Hemingway and Macaulay Culkin

Photo by Myles Hendrik Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola

Photo by Myles Hendrik Paul Anthony Kelly and Dree Hemingway

Photo by Myles Hendrik Paul Anthony Kelly and Dree Hemingway

Photo by Myles Hendrik Paul Anthony Kelly, Grace Gummer and Dree Hemingway

Photo by Myles Hendrik Lila Moss and Sunday Rose Kidman Urban

Photo by Myles Hendrik María Zardoya, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami

Photo by Myles Hendrik Tracee Ellis Ross and Greta Lee

Photo by Myles Hendrik Sara Moonves

Photo by Myles Hendrik Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, Teyana Taylor and Macaulay Culkin

Photo by Myles Hendrik Nicholas Chavez

Photo by Myles Hendrik Malcolm McRae and Anya Taylor-Joy

Photo by Myles Hendrik Lila Moss

Photo by Myles Hendrik Emma Watson and Robert Pattinson

Photo by Myles Hendrik Nicholas Chavez, Dylan O’Brien and Cole Escola

Photo by Myles Hendrik Sunday Rose Kidman Urban

Photo by Myles Hendrik Emilie Livingston, Jeff Goldblum and Sara Moonves

Photo by Myles Hendrik Odessa A’zion and Mia Goth

Photo by Myles Hendrik Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson

Photo by Myles Hendrik Hailey Bieber and Adwoa Aboah

Photo by Myles Hendrik Macaulay Culkin

Photo by Myles Hendrik Malcolm McRae and Anya Taylor-Joy

Photo by Myles Hendrik Sara Moonves and Emily Ratajkowski

Photo by Myles Hendrik Emilie Livingston and Jeff Goldblum

Photo by Myles Hendrik Emma Watson and Dree Hemingway

Photo by Myles Hendrik Anastasia Karanikolaou, Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner

Photo by Myles Hendrik 070 Shake

Photo by Myles Hendrik Rei Ami

Photo by Myles Hendrik Sunday Rose Kidman Urban and Sara Moonves

Photo by Myles Hendrik Josh Safdie

Photo by Myles Hendrik Mike Faist

Photo by Myles Hendrik Teyana Taylor and Charlize Theron

Photo by Myles Hendrik EJAE, Rei Ami and and Audrey Nuna

Photo by Myles Hendrik Priyanka Chopra-Jonas and Nick Jonas

Photo by Myles Hendrik Macaulay Culkin

Photo by Myles Hendrik Ike Barinholtz and Macaulay Culkin

Photo by Myles Hendrik Vinnie Hacker and Nicholas Chavez

Photo by Myles Hendrik Charlize Theron and Taylor Russell

Photo by Myles Hendrik Emma Watson and Kendall Jenner

Photo by Myles Hendrik Teyana Taylor, Lisa Love, and Josh Safdie

Photo by Myles Hendrik Suki Waterhouse, Robert Pattinson, Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae

Photo by Myles Hendrik Paris Hilton

Photo by Myles Hendrik EJAE, Rei Ami and and Audrey Nuna

Photo by Myles Hendrik Rei Ami

Photo by Myles Hendrik EJAE and Rei Ami

Photo by Myles Hendrik Macaulay Culkin and Anya Taylor-Joy

Photo by Myles Hendrik Sara Moonves and Josh Safdie

Photo by Myles Hendrik Miyako Bellizzi

Photo by Myles Hendrik Robert Pattinson and Josh Safdie

Photo by Myles Hendrik Macaulay Culkin, Priyanka Chopra-Jonas and Nick Jonas

Photo by Myles Hendrik Teyana Taylor, Josh Safdie and Odessa A’zion

Photo by Myles Hendrik Anjelica Huston and Lisa Eisner

Photo by Myles Hendrik Lorraine Nicholson and Mia Goth

Photo by Myles Hendrik Anya Taylor-Joy

Photo by Myles Hendrik Mia Goth, Odessa A’zion and Taylor Russell

Photo by Myles Hendrik Ike Barinholtz

Photo by Myles Hendrik Fai Khadra, Anastasia Karanikolaou, Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner

Photo by Myles Hendrik Jon Hamm

Photo by Myles Hendrik Adwoa Aboah

Photo by Myles Hendrik Adwoa Aboah

Photo by Myles Hendrik Lila Moss and Sunday Rose Kidman Urban

Photo by Myles Hendrik Jeff Goldblum

Photo by Myles Hendrik Lorraine Nicholson

Photo by Myles Hendrik Fai Khadra and Kendall Jenner

Photo by Myles Hendrik Odessa A’zion

Photo by Myles Hendrik Charlize Theron, Grace Gummer and Sara Moonves

Photo by Myles Hendrik Robert Pattinson and Sara Moonves

Photo by Myles Hendrik Odessa A’zion and Miyako Bellizi

Photo by Myles Hendrik Ike Barinholtz and Erica Hanson

Photo by Myles Hendrik Audrey Nuna

Photo by Myles Hendrik Emma Watson and Derek Blasberg

Photo by Myles Hendrik Lisa Eisner, Anjelica Huston and Lorraine Nicholson

Photo by Myles Hendrik Sara Moonves, Suki Waterhouse, Greta Lee and Danielle Goldberg

Photo by Myles Hendrik Fai Khadra and 070 Shake

Photo by Myles Hendrik Rei Ami, EJAE and Audrey Nuna

Photo by Myles Hendrik DJ Ross One