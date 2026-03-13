CULTURE

Inside W Magazine and Dior’s Intimate Academy Awards Dinner

Everyone from Teyana Taylor and Mia Goth to Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner enjoyed walnut shrimp and karaoke at Mr. Chow.

Written by W Staff
Photographs by Myles Hendrik
Photos by Myles Hendrik. GIF by Kimberly Duck

Last night at Mr. Chow, the Beverly Hills institution that’s been serving scallion pancakes and velvet chicken to the movie industry since 1974, W Editor in Chief Sara Moonves and Dior Creative Director Jonathan Anderson hosted a pre-Oscars celebration. With just three days left in a marathon awards season, an intimate evening full of potstickers and Lady Dior bags was a welcome interlude.

The first guest to arrive was Macaulay Culkin, followed by a rush of couples: Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse, Jeff Goldblum and Emilie Livingston, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas, Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola. Best friends Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner were inseparable, while Sunday Rose Kidman Urban and Lila Moss stuck close together. Paris Hilton, who was using a pink flip phone, flitted around the room. Dior's Hollywood ambassadors were present—including Anya Taylor-Joy, Mia Goth, and Greta Lee—alongside the off-camera power brokers who make the industry run: CAA CEO Bryan Lourd and producer Amy Pascal. In pre-Erewhon Hollywood fashion, cigarettes were the most popular cocktail hour vice.

Dinner was classic Mr. Chow fare: chicken satay and shrimp with walnuts served in silver dishes. Much of the Marty Supreme contingent was on hand to celebrate the film's nine Oscar nominations, including director Josh Safdie (who shot W’s most recent cover), actress Odessa A’zion, co-writer Ronald Bronstein, costume designer Miyako Bellizzi, casting director Jennifer Vendetti, producer Eli Bush, and cinematographer Darius Khondji. Safdie spent much of the night chatting with W Editor at Large Lynn Hirshberg. Also in attendance: Oscar nominee Óliver Laxe, the director of Sirât, and Teyana Taylor, the frontrunner for Best Supporting Actress for her role in One Battle After Another. Anjelica Huston, a 1986 Oscar winner, came out to celebrate the nominees.

After dinner, and with the help of a glass or two of Moët & Chandon, the night turned into a karaoke party. In a room filled with silver shamrock balloons—a nod to Dior's clover motif—the singer 070 Shake kicked off the singing. Love Story co-stars Dree Hemingway, Paul Anthony Kelly, and Grace Gummer sang Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'," followed by EJAE of Kpop Demon Hunters belting Alicia Keys's "If I Ain't Got You." Safdie sang Sinatra, then Adwoa Aboah joined 070 Shake for a duet. The night ended with Charlize Theron closing down the dance floor.

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Mia Goth

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Teyana Taylor

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Malcolm McRae and Anya Taylor-Joy

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Teyana Taylor, Jonathan Anderson and Sara Moonves

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Charlize Theron

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Robert Pattinson

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Odessa A’zion and Hailey Bieber

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Emma Watson and Kendall Jenner

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Teyana Taylor and Sara Moonves

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Anastasia Karanikolaou, Hailey Bieber, Adwoa Aboah, Emily Ratajkowski and Sara Moonves

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Taylor Russell

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Paul Anthony Kelly

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Priyanka Chopra-Jonas

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Nick Jonas

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Grace Gummer

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Teyana Taylor

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Mike Faist, Taylor Russell and Sara Moonves

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, Jonathan Anderson and Sara Moonves

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Adwoa Aboah and Emily Ratajkowski

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Odessa A’zion and Jonathan Anderson

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Dree Hemingway and Macaulay Culkin

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Paul Anthony Kelly and Dree Hemingway

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Paul Anthony Kelly and Dree Hemingway

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Paul Anthony Kelly, Grace Gummer and Dree Hemingway

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Lila Moss and Sunday Rose Kidman Urban

Photo by Myles Hendrik

María Zardoya, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Tracee Ellis Ross and Greta Lee

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Sara Moonves

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, Teyana Taylor and Macaulay Culkin

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Nicholas Chavez

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Malcolm McRae and Anya Taylor-Joy

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Lila Moss

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Emma Watson and Robert Pattinson

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Nicholas Chavez, Dylan O’Brien and Cole Escola

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Sunday Rose Kidman Urban

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Emilie Livingston, Jeff Goldblum and Sara Moonves

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Odessa A’zion and Mia Goth

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Hailey Bieber and Adwoa Aboah

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Macaulay Culkin

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Malcolm McRae and Anya Taylor-Joy

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Sara Moonves and Emily Ratajkowski

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Emilie Livingston and Jeff Goldblum

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Emma Watson and Dree Hemingway

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Anastasia Karanikolaou, Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner

Photo by Myles Hendrik

070 Shake

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Rei Ami

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Sunday Rose Kidman Urban and Sara Moonves

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Josh Safdie

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Mike Faist

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Teyana Taylor and Charlize Theron

Photo by Myles Hendrik

EJAE, Rei Ami and and Audrey Nuna

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Priyanka Chopra-Jonas and Nick Jonas

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Macaulay Culkin

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Ike Barinholtz and Macaulay Culkin

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Vinnie Hacker and Nicholas Chavez

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Charlize Theron and Taylor Russell

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Emma Watson and Kendall Jenner

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Teyana Taylor, Lisa Love, and Josh Safdie

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Suki Waterhouse, Robert Pattinson, Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Paris Hilton

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EJAE, Rei Ami and and Audrey Nuna

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Rei Ami

Photo by Myles Hendrik

EJAE and Rei Ami

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Macaulay Culkin and Anya Taylor-Joy

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Sara Moonves and Josh Safdie

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Miyako Bellizzi

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Robert Pattinson and Josh Safdie

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Macaulay Culkin, Priyanka Chopra-Jonas and Nick Jonas

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Teyana Taylor, Josh Safdie and Odessa A’zion

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Anjelica Huston and Lisa Eisner

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Lorraine Nicholson and Mia Goth

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Anya Taylor-Joy

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Mia Goth, Odessa A’zion and Taylor Russell

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Ike Barinholtz

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Fai Khadra, Anastasia Karanikolaou, Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Jon Hamm

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Adwoa Aboah

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Adwoa Aboah

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Lila Moss and Sunday Rose Kidman Urban

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Jeff Goldblum

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Lorraine Nicholson

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Fai Khadra and Kendall Jenner

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Odessa A’zion

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Charlize Theron, Grace Gummer and Sara Moonves

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Robert Pattinson and Sara Moonves

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Odessa A’zion and Miyako Bellizi

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Ike Barinholtz and Erica Hanson

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Audrey Nuna

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Emma Watson and Derek Blasberg

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Lisa Eisner, Anjelica Huston and Lorraine Nicholson

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Sara Moonves, Suki Waterhouse, Greta Lee and Danielle Goldberg

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Fai Khadra and 070 Shake

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Rei Ami, EJAE and Audrey Nuna

Photo by Myles Hendrik

DJ Ross One

Photo by Myles Hendrik