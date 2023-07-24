Doja Cat’s tweet on July 20th seemed fairly standard, even excited. “Can’t wait to go on tour! Love you guys! Feeling blessed,” she wrote on the platform. But in less than a few days, the singer has seemed to anger a large segment of her fan base to the point that some of her most dedicated fan accounts are deleting themselves off the internet.

Much of the drama between Doja and her fans began when she was spotted early last month kissing streamer and music producer J.Cyrus. The pair have been linked romantically since November. But allegations of sexual misconduct and inappropriate behavior against Cyrus have prompted a large portion of Doja’s fans to demand a statement from the singer. Doja, however, has maintained that she won’t be doing so and that she will keep her private life, well, private.

“I want y’all to read this comment and take it as a message,” she said in a message. “I don’t give a fuck what you think about my personal life, I never have and never will give a fuck what you think about me and my personal life. Goodbye and good riddance miserable hoes haha!”

Things seemed to get worse over the weekend on Threads, Meta’s new Twitter-esque platform. “My life my rules my style my attitude,” Doja posted, reiterating her earlier statement. Fans replied with a series of frustrated comments that led the singer to respond.

“I wanna hear you say (I do love you guys) as usual you say to your fans,” one user wrote. “I don’t though cuz I don’t even know ya’ll,” Doja replied.

The back and forth continued with another fan commenting their dissatisfaction with that last statement. “And we don’t know you. But we have supported you through thick and thin. Mind you you’d be nothing without us. You’d be working at a grocery store making songs on fucking garage band miss high school drop out.”

Doja hit back with a not-so-kindly worded response of her own: “Nobody forced you idk why you’re talking to me like my mother bitch you sound like a crazy person.”

There also seems to be another element at play here: the naming of Doja’s fanbase. Like many music stars, the singer’s fans have adopted a nickname for themselves similar to Rihanna’s “Navy” or Mariah Carey’s “Lambs.” Doja’s are known as “Kittens,” for obvious feline purposes.

“My fans don't name themselves shit,” Doja explained on Threads. “If you call yourself a ‘kitten’ or fucking ‘kittenz’ that means you need to get off your phone and get a job and help your parents with the house.”

Her fans, predictably, were not pleased with the singer’s statement. One person wrote back "What should I change my name to since you don't like the term kitten,” to which Doja replied “Just delete the entire account and rethink everything it's never too late.”

Harsh, but it seems like her fans may be listening to her statement—many of them have deactivated their “stan” accounts on social media platforms and are airing out their grievances regarding the singer’s behavior. Doja deactivated her Threads account after the spat, but not before users called her out for running a Twitter poll in 2020 asking her fans if they want to be called “kittens” or “cubs.”

Doja is about to embark on her Scarlett Tour which kicks off on Halloween with special guests Ice Spice and Doechii. After her first show in San Francisco, Doja will travel to cities including Los Angeles, Phoenix, Denver, and Brooklyn with her last date coming in Chicago on December 13th. Hopefully, she is able to patch things up with her fans before the fall.