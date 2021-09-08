If you get easily overwhelmed, maybe skip out on Adam McKay’s teaser trailer for his upcoming film, Don’t Look Up. The one-minute and eighteen seconds clip is jam-packed with famous faces, jump cuts, and enough heavy breathing to require a Xanax.

The trailer introduces astronomy grad student Kate Dibiasky and her professor Dr. Randall Mindy, played by Oscar winners Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio, respectively. The pair is on a mission to warn the world about an incoming, planet-destroying comet. Unfortunately, President Meryl Streep and her Chief of Staff played by Jonah Hill, could not care less. “Do you know how many ‘the world is ending meetings’ we’ve had over the last two years?” Streep’s Janie Orlean asks before Hill adds, “Drought. Famine. Hole in the ozone. It’s so boring.”

And if that wasn’t enough action, the teaser also forces in brief cameos by Timothée Chalamet in a backwards hat and some major flow, in addition to Ariana Grande, Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry, and Scott Mescudi AKA Kid Cudi.

Luckily, you will be able to watch this seemingly stressful movie from the comfort of your own couch when it drops on Netflix on December 24th.