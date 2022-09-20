This week, Don’t Worry Darling hits theaters, meaning the Internet can finally start talking about the actual movie instead of focusing on all of the drama surrounding the promotional cycle...probably. In actuality, the conversations surrounding the cast of this cursed film will likely continue as long as the cast keeps providing content to discuss. Of course, Olivia Wilde, Florence Pugh, and Harry Styles don’t have to do much to get the Internet talking. Twitter will find anything to go off about when it comes to this group of people, as was proven at the Venice Film Festival earlier this month. So, when the cast of Darling (minus a few key people) gathered together again on Monday night for the New York premiere, it’s no surprise that the rumor mill began spinning once again. This time around, though, there wasn’t anywhere near as much fodder.

Director Wilde led the pack at the premiere at the Lincoln Square Theater, wearing an open-back, long-sleeved Saint Laurent pre-fall 2022 dress, which she paired with side swept hair, strappy black pumps, and layers of chunky bangles. Wilde managed to avoid her rumored boyfriend, Styles, throughout almost the entirety of the night, per usual, lest they give Styles’ fans more to chatter about online. Of course, they were still spotted interacting on the red carpet, as well as entering an elevator together at one point, and leaving the event in one car at the end of the night. We know all of this because it was so well-documented on Twitter.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

For his part, Styles of course wore Gucci, pairing blue pinstripe wide-leg pants with a velvet double-breasted blazer, the off-center buttons adding a bit of an odd illusion as the singer posed on the red carpet, as if his body was detached from his head. It seems like all bodily fluids remained where they should be during the premiere, as no version of “spitgate” was trending online this morning. That could also be because Chris Pine opted not to attend the New York premiere. It was known Florence Pugh would miss out on the event, but Pine’s absence came as more of a surprise. Ahead of the screening last night, the two actors shared a pre-recorded message to attendees, with Pugh saying she’s filming halfway across the world (referring to Dune: Part 2), and Pine explaining that he’s “all the way in Los Angeles in production.” It’s unclear what project Pine is currently working on, but one could surmise it’s an upcoming Star Trek film set for next year.

The cast was filled out by a pink-suited Nick Kroll, Sydney Chandler, who also wore a long-sleeved Saint Laurent, and Gemma Chan in a belted, light blue custom Louis Vuitton dress, which resembled icicles climbing down her body. The cast came together for a group pic where, per usual, Styles and Wilde stayed very separated, with multiple “bumpers” between them.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Likely, this is the end of the road for the promotional cycle, as the film hits theaters on Friday. But don’t worry, darling, if there’s more drama to discuss, the Internet will find it.