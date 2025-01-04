Drew Starkey is still processing how quickly he went from starring in Netflix’s hit teen drama Outer Banks to working with acclaimed director Luca Guadagnino on Queer. The film, adapted from William S. Burroughs’s novel of the same name, centers on Lee (played by Daniel Craig), an alcoholic and heroin addict in 1950s Mexico City, and his obsession with Eugene Allerton, the young man played by Starkey. Premiering to critical acclaim at the Venice Film Festival in September, the project marks a significant departure for the 31-year-old actor—and has further solidified his place among the top Internet Boyfriends of the moment. But the stark contrast between the gritty, intimate world of Queer and the high-energy adventures of Outer Banks, now heading into its fifth and final season, isn’t lost on him.

How much did you know about Queer before meeting with Luca Guadagnino for the part?

I knew of Burroughs as this figure. I'd pretended to read [Burroughs’s book] Junky in high school and pretended I knew what was going on. I ordered a copy of Queer [when I found out about the film] and read it in a day.

Did you have to do a chemistry read with Daniel?

No chemistry read. Daniel and I met in New York for the table read—but very quickly I was like, “Oh, we're going to work well together.” He's the best.

In Queer, you are often undressed. Is it difficult to act without clothing?

When you’re acting, it always feels like you’re naked. But, yes, it’s a bit strange. It’s not much different than, say, fight choreography or dance. And you don’t feel sexy while doing it.

Did you always want to be an actor?

I think I always did, but it felt like a secret. I grew up in North Carolina. I didn’t know any professional actors. But I grew up going to the theater, and I loved being onstage. When I was 19, a teacher told me that I should do this with my life. And I was like, oh...

The first job I booked was on a Fox television show. I played a punk-ass kid who gets pulled over by the cops. It was the first time I was on set, and I was like, Oh my god! That day, I wished there was a tour guide. No one explains it to you. I think I was too nervous to eat.

And had you moved to L.A. at that point to pursue acting?

No, I was still in North Carolina—and then I moved down to Atlanta, Georgia, with a couple of friends. My whole life, I was like, I got to get out of the South—and then I moved further south. For three years, I lived in Georgia and felt like I was a traveling one-man show. I was taking any job I could get and was doing jobs in Birmingham, New Orleans, and North Carolina. It was the best.

Outer Banks is set in the South, so that makes sense.

Yeah. The past five years I've been working in Charleston, South Carolina. I think it's some way of life, telling me that the South is still my home and I'm kind of meant to be there.

Do you think you're more like a dog or a cat?

I think I'm more like a cat. I'm very self-sufficient. I like to sleep.

What was your Venice Film Festival experience like?

I've changed—that's what everyone says. My family and friends, they're like, “You're different now.” I'm like, “Yeah, well, once you go to Venice—you don't understand.” That was my first time—my first real large-scale festival. I'd never been to Italy before we shot Queer, either. So that was jarring. But it was incredible. It was overwhelming in the best way. I remember when they told us we were going, I was like, “I'm so excited to see all these other projects. What a great lineup. I can't wait to see these films.” And everyone was like, “Oh, no, no, no. You're going to be there for a day and a half, and then you're leaving.” I was like, Oh, what?

Do you have a go-to karaoke song?

I hate karaoke. I have a lot of friends who love karaoke, I always get dragged out.

What do you sing when you get dragged out?

I try to be a smart-ass and do something like “Tequila.”

Where was your first kiss?

I can't remember the person's name, to be honest, because I was very young. I must've been 5. But I have this distinct memory of it, because we were at the car-rider line getting picked up. Her mom or someone was picking her up, and she came over and said ’bye to me, and she gave me a little kiss on the lips. I was like bright red immediately.

What was your favorite Halloween costume?

I love Halloween. It’s my favorite holiday. It’s close to my birthday, and I don’t like birthday parties—but Halloween you have very mature, serious adults who, for one day, get to be idiots. When I was a kid, I really wanted to be an alien, but I didn’t know what that looked like. I borrowed a mask from a friend and wore a long purple robe that I couldn’t walk in. The robe was too big, and I couldn’t see out of the mask, but I didn’t take it off. I was totally engulfed in the illusion that I was an alien.

Do you get starstruck?

I was unbelievably starstruck by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. They did the music for the movie, and I met them at the premiere.

Do you have a favorite reality show?

I'm a die-hard Jersey Shore girl. Snooki, DJ Pauly D. It’s my favorite. I’ll go back and watch the OG seasons. But Jersey Shore was such a formative time. I think it came out the summer of my sophomore year of high school. It’s the best.

Starkey wears a Loewe shirt and belted jeans.

