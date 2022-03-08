Watch out Lady Gaga, there’s another pop star in town who may be coming for your roles. On Tuesday, Dua Lipa introduced the world to her latest project: her acting debut in an upcoming spy thriller for Apple TV+, Argylle. The pop star took to Instagram to share a photo of herself, looking very much the femme fatale in a blonde bobbed wig and tight gold dress. In the pic, Lipa is cuddling up to the movie’s star, Henry Cavill, who himself is rocking quite the hairstyle.

Argylle, directed by the Kingsman franchise’s Michael Vaughn is based on a book by the same name, written by first-time author, Ellie Conway. The story follows Cavill as a world-class spy suffering from amnesia who is tricked into thinking he is actually a best-selling novelist. When his memories return, however, he becomes set on revenge against the organization that used to employ him.

Lipa and Cavill round out a star-studded cast, which also includes John Cena, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O'Hara, Sam Rockwell, Ariana DeBose, Rob Delaney, and Samuel L. Jackson. The movie filmed in Europe last summer and was later bought by Apple TV for $200 million, with the hope to turn it into a three-film franchise. As of now, there is no release date for the movie, but it is estimated to be coming out before the end of 2022.

In addition to acting in the film, Lipa will lend her voice, providing the title track and score for the movie as well. Who needs a Bond theme when you have an Argylle theme anyway?