You can’t keep Timothée Chalamet down for long. Just days after he closed Marty Supreme era, he’s opened the final chapter of his Dune saga.

The third and final installment of the films arrives in theaters later this year, and the official trailer dropped today. Taking place 17 years after the events of the last two films, Dune: Part Three wraps up the story of Atreides and Chani (Zendaya), with a few new characters joining the Dune universe. Here’s everything we know about Dune: Part Three so far:

Is there a trailer for Dune: Part Three?

The first trailer for Dune: Part Three was released on March 17. It opens with Paul Atreides (Chalamet) and Chani (Zendaya) fantasizing about what they would name their future child: if it’s a girl, Ghanima, because “she would need to be strong, like her mother,” Paul says. And if it’s a boy, it should be Leto (after Paul’s father), because he would “have the wisdom of his grandfather,” Chani adds. The rest of the clip shows Paul preparing for war and to face off with new villain Scytale (Robert Pattinson, sporting a bleached blonde buzzcut). Watch the trailer below:

Who else is in the Dune: Part Three cast?

In addition to Chalamet, Zendaya, and Pattinson, several key characters will return. This includes: Jason Momoa as Hayt, Javier Bardem as Stilgar, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica (Paul’s mother), Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, Anya Taylor-Joy as Alia Atreides (Paul’s little sister), and Isaach De Bankolé as Farok.

Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides Warner Bros/YouTube

Zendaya as Chani Warner Bros/YouTube

Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan Warner Bros/YouTube

Robert Pattinson as Scytale Warner Bros/YouTube

Anya Taylor-Joy as Alia Atreides Warner Bros/YouTube

What is the plot of Dune: Part Three?

Dune: Part Three is inspired by Frank Herbert’s Dune: Messiah, and picks up 17 years after the “chosen one” Paul defeated the Harkonnens and became Emperor and messiah of the Fremen. His true love, Chani, has left him after he married Princess Irulan (Pugh) for power. The beginning of the trailer, then, is a flashback to earlier times between Paul and Chani, and foreshadows the film’s conclusion.

What has Villeneuve said about Dune: Part Three?

At a preview event for the trailer, the director said Part Three would be markedly different from the first two. “If the first movie was more of a contemplation, like a boy exploring a new world, and the second one being a war movie, this one is more action-packed and tense,” he told the crowd, Variety reports. Paul, Villeneuve added, is “dealing with the consequences of having too much power, and he is trying to figure out how to get out of this cycle of violence. As an Emperor who can see the future, he’s kind of invincible. But there are people trying to overthrow him.”

Still, the director concluded that the story is ultimately “about Paul and Chani and them struggling with their relationship, [and] having the burden and incredible pressure from the world around them. There’s something about their love, through time, and the way they are, their relationship evolves.”

When is the Dune: Part Three release date?

Dune: Part Three arrives in theaters on December 18, 2026.