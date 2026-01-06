Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has taken plenty of hits throughout his career, moving seamlessly from college football champion to professional wrestler to bona fide movie star. So it was easy for him to go all in for his role as the real-life MMA fighter Mark Kerr in Benny Safdie’s The Smashing Machine. In keeping with Safdie’s hyperrealistic cinematic style, the director and Johnson agreed to film every fight scene without cutting away. “We had to go punch for punch, kick for kick,” Johnson tells W’s Lynn Hirschberg. “I got a few concussions, but well worth it.” What he was less prepared for was how taxing his scenes with Emily Blunt, who plays Kerr’s wife, Dawn Staples, would be. “They had an explosive, volcanic relationship,” Johnson says. “There was fighting in the ring and then fighting at home. I didn’t anticipate the emotional wear and tear.” The film earned Safdie the Silver Lion Award for best director at the Venice Film Festival, and for Johnson, now 53, it marked a welcome dramatic departure from his family-friendly roles, such as his universally adored Maui in Moana. “The entire process was transformative,” he says. “It changed my life and what I was allowed to do.”

How did you get involved with The Smashing Machine?

Twenty years ago, I watched a documentary about an MMA fighter named Mark Kerr, and I felt a deep connection to his roots with professional fighting, his struggles with addiction, and also with the ideology of winning, which became an enemy to him. I have had experiences with that. But, in my early 30s, I wasn’t ready as an actor for this kind of role. I’m in my fifth level now, and I’m still trying to figure my own shit out.

But it’s always good when you’re on the hunt, and in 2018 I acquired the rights to The Smashing Machine. The project allowed me to completely jump off a cliff and transform. I didn’t know if I could do that. With how God made me, I didn’t know if I could disappear behind prosthetics and a voice transformation. There were 23 prosthetics for my eyes, forehead, nose, cauliflower ears, and scars. I also had to cover up my tattoos and apply Mark’s tattoos on top of mine. Given the amount of tattoos I have on my body, that was a lot easier said than done.

How was the first screening at the Venice Film Festival?

I was biting my nails. I saw that all these big films were getting standing ovations. And I’m thinking, Are we going to get an ovation? What if we don’t? Do I start a clap for ourselves? And I didn’t have to: The audience clapped for 15 and a half minutes. I was floating. I didn’t know who I was or what was happening—it was surreal.

You played college football. Is there a parallel between playing sports and making movies?

There’s teamwork and discipline in both. Everyone is working in support of each other. You find that on movie sets, and you find it in sports.

Do you get starstruck?

I got starstruck when I met Clint Eastwood for the first time. And I got starstruck when I happened to run up to Steven Spielberg and shake his hand at a telethon. I was playing football for the University of Miami and we were national champions, I got starstruck when the Chicago Bulls came to practice at our facilities and I saw Michael Jordan. That was really cool.

Who was your cinematic crush when you were growing up?

I don’t mean this in a weird way, but I was so enamored with Gene Wilder. Growing up, I loved Richard Pryor, I loved Elvis. But I think Willy Wonka was the thing that really grabbed me about Gene Wilder. It was the tenderness in his soul. Especially at the end, Charlie’s looking around with Grandpa Joe, and they can’t believe they got the chocolate factory. Gene is just staring at this kid with a smile, and he says, “Hey, Charlie, do you know what happened to the boy who suddenly had everything he ever wanted? He lived happily ever after.” So Gene Wilder was my cinematic crush.

Are you more like a dog or a cat?

Let’s see—I’m a dog, for sure. I lost my virginity way too young. That’s being a dog! [Laughs] But I don’t like parties or big crowds. I’d rather be with my family or alone. So maybe I am like a cat. [Grins] A Cheshire cat.

