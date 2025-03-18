Michelle Williams is quite literally Dying For Sex in Hulu’s latest limited series. In it, Williams plays a woman intent on discovering herself after she’s diagnosed with Stage IV metastatic breast cancer. Quite simply, the actor’s character is on a “sex quest” as one of her co-stars Sissy Spacek calls it. Here, everything to know about Dying For Sex.

What is the plot of Dying For Sex?

Dying For Sex is based on the Wondery podcast of the same name and is inspired by the true story of Molly Kochan and her best friend, Nikki Boyer.

“After Molly (Michelle Williams) receives a diagnosis of Stage IV metastatic breast cancer, she decides to leave her husband, Steve (Jay Duplass), and begins to explore the full breadth and complexity of her sexual desires for the first time in her life,” reads an official logline. “Gird yourself, Molly has a lot to accomplish in the little time she has left.”

Jenny Slate, meanwhile, takes on the role of her best friend Nikki who encourages the quest.

Who is in the Dying For Sex cast?

Dying For Sex is led by Williams, Duplass, and Slate. They are joined by Kelvin Yu, David Rasche, Esco Jouléy, Rob Delaney, Sissy Spacek. Marcello Hernandez (yes, “Domingo” himself), Margaret Cho, Robby Hoffman, and Paula Pell will guest star. The series is written and co-created by Kim Rosenstock and Elizabeth Meriwether. Meriwether was a creator and showrunner on New Girl, on which Rosenstock also served as writer and supervising producer.

Does Dying For Sex have a trailer?

The Dying For Sex trailer, released on March 18, 2025, sees Williams navigate her proverbial “bucket list” with support from her friend Nikki (Slate). “I haven’t done anything with my life,” Williams tells her doctor. “I’ve never even had an orgasm with another person,” she laughs in between small sobs (Nicole Kidman’s Babygirl character can relate). “I want to feel everything for as long as I can,” she says toward the end of the teaser.

Does Dying For Sex have a release date?

All eight episodes of Dying for Sex are available to stream April 4 on Hulu.