The quote “parting is such sweet sorrow” may be attributed to Shakespeare, but Emily Dickinson is the poet more closely associated with the melancholy of saying goodbye. For the third and final season premiere of Dickinson—the Apple TV+ series that fictionalized the young poet’s life, as well as her relationship with her family and best friend, Sue Huntington Gilbert Dickinson—the actress Ella Hunt, who plays Sue, took us inside her process for that final farewell. “Over the course of the last two seasons, we have watched Sue struggle through grief and repression, and in season three, Sue is finally allowing herself to love the person she loves and to embrace the mess and complexities of her life with a spirit of joy and hope,” Hunt said. “It was such a thrill for me to get to play this final season of Sue—Sue in full bloom—allowing herself to love shamelessly and step into her unconventionality in all corners of her life, and I hope that fans and viewers of the show take joy and the courage from this final chapter of Sue’s journey.”
Hunt arrived to the party wearing a pink tulle Prada ensemble—the very first look she’s worn by the Italian label—and matched the feminine gown with a more androgynous short haircut, paired with Mindi Mond rings and Repossi earrings, all thanks to her stylist, Sarah Slutsky. Take a peek at the evening’s festivities, here.