America does not have a royal family, but if we did, you’d have to imagine those people would dress a bit preppy. That Ivy League, undergrad-informed aesthetic has been the East Coast elite’s go-to style for generations now. So when Elle Fanning stepped out today in New York in an outfit that mashed together a fairytale princess skirt with a preppy polo shirt, we could only think one thing: Prep Princess!

While promoting her upcoming Apple TV limited series Margo's Got Money Troubles, Fanning was spotted outside ABC Studios in Midtown Manhattan in a delightfully mismatched look from August Barron. Her top was a bright take on the classic polo shirt done in a creamy, light yellow. The rest of the outfit, however, was pure fantasy. Fanning’s puffy tulle skirt featured two oversizee bows along the waistline. A bow in her hair echoed the motif, while shiny powder-blue heels matched accordingly. The result was as if a little girl’s Pretty Pretty Princess dress-up set had accidentally gotten mixed up with the laundry her older brother dropped off during a visit home from Cornell.

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The aesthetic contrast was no mistake. Currently beloved by a roster of It girls across the globe, August Barron (FKA All-in Studios) are experts at juxtaposing storybook fantasy with very real nostalgia. Fanning’s outfit came from the brand’s recent fall 2026 collection, which was titled “Bedtime Story.” Inspired by Alice in Wonderland and other Disney heroines, the clothes pair princess dressing with elements from nostalgic American youth archetypes like the prep, the prom queen, and the varsity athlete.

The result echo’s Gen Z’s penchant for mismatched styling, taking pieces from various sources, eras, and styles and putting them together. You could easily imagine channeling the vibe of Fanning’s look the next time you step into a thrift store.

Yet, worn by Fanning out on the streets of New York City on a spring day, the combination of an unexpectedly precious skirt with an everyday, unisex top reminded us of a fashion landmark loved by older generations: the tutu skirt and tank top from Sex and the City. Who needs royalty when we have Carrie Bradshaw?