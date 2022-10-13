Emily Blunt is out of place and bent on revenge in the trailer for Amazon Prime’s upcoming series The English. Blunt plays Lady Cornelia Locke, an upper class aristocrat from England who has landed in the American west, where she meets Chaske Spencer’s character Eli Whipp, a Pawnee ex-cavalry scout whose former comrades have turned on him. In the trailer, Blunt walks in just as it seems like he’s about to be murdered. As she breathlessly says in another scene moments later, the stand off ends with everyone else being dead.

Prime Video described the series as being about Locke and Whipp coming together “in 1890 middle America to cross a violent landscape built on dreams and blood. Both of them have a clear sense of their destiny, but neither is aware that it is rooted in a shared past. They must face increasingly terrifying obstacles that will test them to their limits, physically and psychologically. But as each obstacle is overcome, it draws them closer to their ultimate destination – the new town of Hoxem, Wyoming.”

Blunt hasn’t taken on a major TV role since her appearance in Empire in 2005. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly about the new series, Blunt says that at the heart of the story is two people drawn together by the need to survive only to find a deeper connection.

“They came together like a couple of comets rather unexpectedly,” she explained. “What they find in each other is that all that matters to them now [is] that they survived. And it's a real gauntlet for them to survive, and they really need the other one to do that. But they do have this deeply tender love story. And it's an epic love story between two people. She's an English woman. He's a Native American. And they've both suffered terrible loss. They have a lot to learn from each other.”

Prime Video will be dropping all six episodes of The English at once on November 11.