Lily Collins Is at a Crossroads in the New Emily in Paris Trailer

Lily Collins has returned for another round of the global Netflix hit Emily in Paris. The series was renewed for two more seasons after the cliffhanger ending of season two, which found resident American in Paris, Emily Cooper (Collins), at a professional and romantic crossroads.

A new trailer for the series shows our heroine trying to decide between staying with Madeline (Grey Anatomy’s Kate Walsh) at Savoir, or following the ever-chic Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) to her new marketing firm. Emily is also caught up in an increasingly complicated love triangle with cheeky English banker Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) and her neighbor, Gabriel (Lucas Bravo). Oh, non!

The trailer promises more of what made the first two seasons of the at-times controversial show so popular: stunning locations—including the French countryside this time—warm friendships (Ashley Park returns), relatable romances, and a wild wardrobe courtesy of the icon Patricia Fields. Emily is also still practicing her French, at one point translating the phrase, “Not choosing is still choosing,” which seems to be the central theme of the season.

All ten episodes of the Darren Star-helmed season will debut on Netflix on December 21st.

Watch the first trailer for Emily in Paris season three, below: