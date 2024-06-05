Every Outrageous Look From Emily in Paris Season 4, So Far

Once again, Emily is back in Paris, and she’s ready to take on all the romantic, work, and fashion-related antics that get thrown her way for yet another season. Marylin Fitoussi—the costume designer who succeeded Patricia Field after season two—has been hard at work curating a new selection of looks that will simultaneously shock and inspire. This time around, it seems like it’s winter in Paris, so of course Emily has a wardrobe of fabulous over-the-top furs and cozy sweaters to get her through the chilly months in the French capital.

We still have a bit of time until Emily in Paris officially returns in August, but images from season four have already been released, and it’s clear we won’t be disappointed when it comes to the looks. So, as we wait to reunite with Emily in the City of Love once again, check out a breakdown of the ensembles we’ve seen so far—each neon jacket, fringed bag, and fur boot—as well as where to purchase the most conspicuous pieces for yourself.

STEPHANIE BRANCHU/NETFLIX While many may wear leggings and their biggest sweatshirt for a day of travel, Emily opts for an Isabel Marant Étoile faux shearling coat with toggle fastenings, brown leather Christian Louboutin over-the-knee boots, a Soeur bag, and a sailor-style hat. Behind her, she drags a cornflower blue Rimowa bag.

STEPHANIE BRANCHU/NETFLIX Best friends Mindy and Emily complement each other in primary monochromatic outfits. Mindy stands out in a vintage Thierry Mugler mini dress from 1996, accessorized with a beaded Andrew Gn belt, thigh-high metallic blue boots from Christian Louboutin’s now-sold-out collaboration with Marvel, and a beaded Germanier shoulder bag. The all-yellow Emily, meanwhile, tops a sheer Marlene Birger ruffled blouse and Isabel Marant corduroy miniskirt with a yellow wax jacket from Possery. She then finishes it off the look with a quirky Silvia Tcherassi fringed bag, yellow checkered Marni socks, platform Sergio Rossi heels, and a Lelet NY pony cuff in her hair.

STEPHANIE BRANCHU/NETFLIX Emily's crisp cobalt blue suit, Rabanne pointed-toe boots, and Pierre Hardy handbag telegraph girl boss.

STEPHANIE BRANCHU/NETFLIX The always-chic Sylvie stays warm in a sleeveless turtleneck sweater and brown fur coat while still managing to show off her sculptural Charlotte Chesnais bracelet.

STEPHANIE BRANCHU/NETFLIX It seems that after breaking up during the season three finale, Alfie and Emily have stayed in touch. Emily’s eccentric style still hasn’t rubbed off on her British ex, however, as Alfie stays simple in a collared, short-sleeved knit from Hugo Boss while Emily wears a red and white striped blazer.

STEPHANIE BRANCHU/NETFLIX This is likely one of the more theatrical looks we’ve seen from Emily so far this season. The marketing maven wears a black and white wool jacket with feathered cuffs and Victorian-style buttons. Underneath, she opts for a black and yellow checked dress layered atop a ruffled shirt with a yellow bowtie to complete the extravagant ensemble.

STEPHANIE BRANCHU/NETFLIX It’s nice to see that after all the drama from last season, Camille hasn’t changed and she’s sticking to her classic French girl style with a twist for the fourth season. Here, she wears a cutout, asymmetric ribbed tank underneath a black shrug, a more understated look compared to Emily’s red leather jacket and beret.

STEPHANIE BRANCHU/NETFLIX Emily hangs out with Gabriel in a studded bustier layered underneath a gray ribbed turtleneck.

STEPHANIE BRANCHU/NETFLIX Is this the first time we’ve ever seen Emily in a very on-trend deep brown hue? If so, she should consider the palette more as she looks especially chic in a matching, (presumably faux) fur jacket and hat.