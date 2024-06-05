Every Outrageous Look From Emily in Paris Season 4, So Far

Lily Collins wearing a Missoni coat in ‘Emily in Paris.’ STEPHANIE BRANCHU/NETFLIX
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Once again, Emily is back in Paris, and she’s ready to take on all the romantic, work, and fashion-related antics that get thrown her way for yet another season. Marylin Fitoussi—the costume designer who succeeded Patricia Field after season two—has been hard at work curating a new selection of looks that will simultaneously shock and inspire. This time around, it seems like it’s winter in Paris, so of course Emily has a wardrobe of fabulous over-the-top furs and cozy sweaters to get her through the chilly months in the French capital.
We still have a bit of time until Emily in Paris officially returns in August, but images from season four have already been released, and it’s clear we won’t be disappointed when it comes to the looks. So, as we wait to reunite with Emily in the City of Love once again, check out a breakdown of the ensembles we’ve seen so far—each neon jacket, fringed bag, and fur boot—as well as where to purchase the most conspicuous pieces for yourself.