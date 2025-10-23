Emily in Paris is back...kind of. This time around, Emily (Lily Collins) finds herself in Rome after moving to the Italian capital to run the new Agence Grateau office. So, she has a new boyfriend, new work responsibilities, and a new language to learn, meaning there’s a lot of change in Emily Cooper’s life. One thing remains constant, though: her outrageous wardrobe. Emily in Paris doesn’t officially return to Netflix until December 18, but first look photos promise more dramatic ensembles from everyone’s favorite marketing maven (and the rest of the cast). And there’s no better way to kill time before the season five premiere than by doing some shopping. It’s exactly what Emily would want. Below, see all the looks from season five so far, and where you can buy them from the comfort of your home.

Giulia Parmigiani/Netflix © 2025 Emily plays tourist in her new country, enjoying a boat trip through the canals of Venice in a polka dot set with L.G.R. x Ermanno Scervino sunglasses and Ridhi Asrani hoops. Not pictured are Emily’s black and white Pretty Ballerina woven leather slingbacks and Vohandas Lamu raffia bag.

Giulia Parmigiani/Netflix © 2025 Mindy (Brenda Song) joins Emily in Rome, arriving in quite the travel outfit: a red, ruched dress from Marine Serre, red platform heels, and a Rimowa suitcase. Not to be outdone, Emily greets her friend in a blue floral Alice & Olivia suit with steel-toe Izie boots, a silk scarf, and a Fendi Peekaboo.

Giulia Parmigiani/Netflix © 2025 Emily enjoys a stroll with her new beau, Marcello, in a blue-and-white polka-dot Moschino set, Carolina Herrera sunglasses, AGL heels, and an Alameda Turquesa bag.

Giulia Parmigiani/Netflix © 2025 Emily takes in the Roman sights in a floral Dolce & Gabbana set and Francesco Russo leather flats.

Giulia Parmigiani/Netflix © 2025 Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) doesn’t really seem like the kind of woman who enjoys chugging a beer at the pub, but she manages to make her brew look chic, thanks in large part to her red Alberta Ferretti cape dress and CoRo Jewels bracelet.

Giulia Parmigiani/Netflix © 2025 Seems like we can expect more Mindy musical numbers this season. The singer performs along a foursome of sailors in a blue, beaded Retrofête dress and pearl-embellished Jimmy Choo platform heels.

Giulia Parmigiani/Netflix © 2025 Emily may be in a new city, but she’s still up to her old ways. The social media star takes a selfie in a green and white striped Sebline blazer, which she pairs with Claudie Pierlot green and white printed shorts, a green Francesca Bellavita bucket bag, and a Call It By Your Name bandana tote. While Emily wears this look with green woven Francesco Russo flats, it seems she keeps her footwear options open with a pair of green velvet pumps as well.

Giulia Parmigiani/Netflix © 2025 Sylvie chats with Emily in an off-the-shoulder Vivienne Westwood dress.