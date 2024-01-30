Two of Hollywood’s most prominent redheads have finally reunited. Today, The Help co-stars Emma Stone and Bryce Dallas Howard crossed paths while on the set of Good Morning America—over a decade since they portrayed Eugenia “Skeeter” Phelan and Hilly Holbrook, respectively, in the 2011 blockbuster film.

The flame-haired stars were both filming segments on the morning show—Stone for Poor Things and Howard for Argylle—and it appears as though they happened to run into each other backstage. In a video shared online, Stone adorably embraces Howard while saying “I'm so excited to see you! I'm so happy!” Howard shared Stone’s sentiment, replying “I know! So excited! So excited!”

The pair then paused for a brief chat before posing for a joint photo—Stone sported a maxi skirt and blue button down while Howard opted for a red power suit.

Although it’s possible the actress and former co-stars have crossed paths in private since their on-screen performances, they haven’t been publicly pictured together in over a decade. Their last joint appearance was for the Hollywood Film Awards in 2011 where they appeared alongside The Help cast including Allison Janney, Viola Davis, Cicely Tyson, Ahna O'Reilly, Octavia Spencer, and Mary Steenburgen

While the pair’s excitement levels certainly matched, they showed up in two outfits on different ends of the color platte. Stone had arrived for the appearance in a melange of camel browns and tans

Where as Howard went bold with a flouncy orange-red suit.

The film adaptation of Kathryn Stockett’s novel The Help focuses on Skeeter, an aspiring journalist, and her relationship with two maids, Aibileen Clark and Minny Jackson, as she exposes the racism that they faced at the hands of white society women. Howard, who like Stone also played the role of Gwen Stacy in the Spider-Man franchise, has spoken out against the film’s controversial white savior narrative in the past.

“I’ve heard that The Help is the most viewed film on Netflix right now,” Howard said in 2020, adding “I’m so grateful for the exquisite friendships from that film—our bond is something I treasure deeply and will last a lifetime. This being said, The Help is a fictional story told through the perspective of a white character and was created by predominately white storytellers. We can all go further.”

“Stories are a gateway to radical empathy and the greatest ones are catalysts for action,” Howard added. “If you are seeking ways to learn about the Civil Rights Movement, lynchings, segregation, Jim Crow, and all the ways in which those have an impact on us today, here are a handful of powerful, essential, masterful films and shows that center Black lives, stories, creators, and/or performers.”