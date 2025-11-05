It’s a crime that besties Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence have never been in a film together. But that might be changing soon, thanks in part to Oh, Mary! comedian Cole Escola and...Miss Piggy?

During a recent appearance on the Las Culturistas podcast, Lawrence revealed that she and Stone—who currently have very serious awards-contending films out in Die My Love and Bugonia—are joining forces for something much more light-hearted. “I don’t know if I can announce this but I am just going to. Emma Stone and I are producing a Miss Piggy movie and Cole is writing it,” Lawrence told co-hosts Matt Rodgers and Bowen Yang.

Here’s everything to know about the film.

So, what will the Miss Piggy film actually entail?

Lawrence didn’t elaborate much on plot specifics, aside from that the film is “fucked up. It's really dark.” Stone, Lawrence, and Escola all have their comedic bona fides, so surely this won’t be your run-of-the-mill Disney project.

According to Variety, the project about the “temperamental diva” is in the very early stages of being developed at Disney. They’ve owned the rights to the Muppets since 2004.

If it comes to fruition, it will be Miss Piggy’s first solo role on film since Jim Henson debuted her in 1976. The prima donna started as a chorus pig on Henson’s The Muppet Show before gradually becoming a bigger part of the series, and stealing the spotlight from her froggy beau Kermit. She has, however, previously co-starred in a string of box office releases starting with 1979’s The Muppet Movie.

Have Stone and Lawrence ever starred in a film together?

No, they haven’t. While it’s most plausible that Stone and Lawrence will merely act as producers on the film, the latter said a cameo from the two wasn’t entirely outside the realm of possibility. In addition to their acting careers, both Lawrence and Stone are producers in their own rights. Stone co-founded her production company, Fruit Tree, with husband Dave McCary while Lawrence’s producing credits include Causeway, No Hard Feelings, Bread & Roses, and Die My Love.

When asked if the pair would be featured in the film, Lawrence said, “I think so. We have to. It’s fucked up [that we haven’t done a movie together].”

What is Escola’s connection to Miss Piggy?

During a separate podcast with Amy Poehler, Escola expressed interest in having Miss Piggy star in Oh, Mary! as Mary Todd Lincoln with the rest of the cast being played by humans. “Actually, cut this because I'm talking to Disney tomorrow,” he added, likely referring to the Muppet’s stand-alone film.

On Las Culturistas, Lawrence revealed that she almost starred in the Tony-winning Oh, Mary!, so it really was only a matter of time before she, Escola, Miss Piggy (and Stone) all teamed up for something.

“I don’t think I would be good at [theater] it’s all your body and voice,” Lawrence explained. “The only time I wanted to do theater was I wanted to do Oh, Mary! They were like, ‘It’s eight shows a week and six weeks of rehearsal.’ I was like, ‘Do you have daycare there?’ It just wouldn’t have worked.”