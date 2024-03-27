Eva Mendes is opening up about her dynamic with Ryan Gosling. In a new interview, the actress offered rare comments on her relationship with the Barbie actor, saying that they had a “non-verbal agreement” that she’d be a stay-at-home mother to their two daughters Esmeralda, 9, and Amada, 7.

The star told the Today show it was a “no-brainer” and called herself “so lucky,” to “have this time with [her] children.” The actress continued “It was almost just like a non-verbal agreement that it was like, ‘Ok, he’s going to work and I’m going to work, I’m just going to work here.’”

Mendes later clarified that she does still have her own career—just at home. “I still worked, I just didn’t act because acting takes you on locations, it takes you away,” she said, adding that she “pretty much stopped acting” after starring alongside Gosling in their 2012 film The Place Beyond the Pines (instead Mendes has a long-running clothing line with the chain NY&Co.). Gosling and Mendes hinted that they tied the knot in 2022 after fans noticed the actress’ “de Gosling” tattoo. The couple welcomed their eldest daughter, Esmeralda, in 2014, and their youngest, Amada, just two years later.

Mendes also touched on her husband’s work ethic, saying “Unfortunately, or fortunately, there is only one Ryan!” She said of witnessing Gosling on set “I’ve never experienced anything like that. The way he works, his commitment to his craft, how he wants to make everything as best as it can be — and that means making his costars as best as they can be.”

Despite their fairly private relationship, Mendes was backstage during this year’s Oscars where Gosling performed his song “I’m Just Ken.” She shared a photo on Instagram next to the actor’s dressing room, captioning her post “Always by my man.”

Mendes later told the Today Show of Gosling’s performance, “He went and he did his job. He just happens to be really good at his job, and he did it and he came home,” adding “Because that’s what it’s about,” she said. “You go, you do your job the best you can and then you come home.”