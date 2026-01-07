Eva Victor Finds the Humor in the Hard Parts With Sorry, Baby

A directing debut at the Sundance Film Festival is game-changing. Eva Victor did one better—their first film, Sorry, Baby, not only premiered at the festival but sparked a bidding war, won by A24 for about $8 million. The 31-year-old, who uses she/they pronouns, got their start in comedy, going viral during the pandemic for their short-form videos. But the film they wrote, starred in, and directed defies genre—neither strictly comedy nor drama. Sorry, Baby centers on Victor's character, Agnes, an academic recovering from a trauma referred to as the "very bad thing." She slowly regains her footing while the world around her, including her best friend (played by Naomi Ackie), moves on. The critically acclaimed film earned Victor a Golden Globe nomination and marks their official Hollywood arrival.

What inspired you to make Sorry, Baby?

I wanted to make a film about trying to heal from something really bad, about how you’re just trying to put the pieces of your life back together. I am intrigued by the things that get you through: a best friend, a sandwich, a cat. After two years of wrestling with how to structure the film, I wrote this film in about three weeks in the dead of winter in Maine. It was a very intense time. I went on all these weird runs, and I was eating a lot of split pea soup. I started putting chili oil on it. I got fancy.

What was it like directing yourself?

I liked directing myself. It felt like directing and acting was the same job, because my job was telling Agnes's story as clearly and thoughtfully as possible. I'm completely self-conscious all the time, but in that context I wasn't, because it just had to happen. If I got self-conscious, that would have been really embarrassing. I had actors around me who are the best in the world. They gave me a lot of emotional and physical support when I needed nice words.

Victor wears a Loewe dress and shoes.

Do you get starstruck?

I don’t usually get starstruck, but I met Ariana Grande. I had nothing to say. I was like, "Hey, you're Ariana Grande." That was about all I could say. I've seen everything she's done.

Do you have any good scars?

I definitely have scars on my heart. I do have a couple of bad tattoos—that’s kind of like a scar. When I turned 18, I decided to rebel against something, and I got a half-note rest tattoo, which is a musical symbol that looks like a little hat. The idea behind it was, Why don’t I rest once in a while—take a beat, think? It’s on my foot, and I never see it.

My worst tattoo is a blackberry that was designed by me on an iPad when I was having a complete mental breakdown. I was in the hospital because my stomach exploded, but I still had an appointment to get this tattoo. I decided to keep the appointment. I remember being like, I'm going to remember how bad I felt.

Do you have any fashion moments that you regret?

I don't. But I do have experiences of feeling worried about how I looked in an outfit, when I wish I hadn't been. I ended up realizing that I looked really cool and wish I had the confidence.

Do you have a secret skill?

This isn’t a secret skill, but I become obsessed with certain meals, and I’ll have that exact meal every day for two or three weeks. I become fixated, and it has to look and taste exactly the same. There comes a time when I eat the meal and I think, Man, that did not hit as hard, and then we’re going to break up.

Do you have a favorite reality show?

The Real Housewives of Orange County.

People seem to like the Salt Lake City Housewives.

This is a hot take, but I think Salt Lake City is for people who don’t understand the Housewives. If you know about the Housewives, your favorite is not Salt Lake City. I had an acting teacher in college who said, “If you want to understand Greek tragedy, watch a Housewife flip a table.” I feel like that’s true.

What sign are you?

Aquarius. We are artful, self-serious loners. We have a weird way of looking at the world.

