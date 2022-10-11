Agatha Christie’s classic mystery novels following the adventures of detective Hercule Poirot are the thrill that keeps on thrilling, and Kenneth Branagh can’t seem to get enough. After both directing and starring as Poirot in 2017’s Murder on the Orient Express and this year’s Death on the Nile (which proved to be a success, despite a particular streak of bad luck), Branagh will return with A Haunting In Venice. Naturally, he’s already lined up a cornucopia of talent to join him, including Tina Fey and Michelle Yeoh.

Here’s everything we know about A Haunting In Venice so far.

What is A Haunting In Venice about?

The novel of the same name opens in Venice, Italy, just after WW II on All Hallows’ Eve. That’s quite a mix of tantalizing atmospheres. The drama begins when a 13-year-old girl is found dead in an apple-bobbing tub. The girl had once come forward claiming she witnessed a murder as an even younger child. Poirot is called out of retirement and “self-imposed exile” to attend a séance at an old palazzo with a reputation for being haunted. Being a tale set around Halloween, expect some supernatural elements.

“This is a fantastic development of the character Hercule Poirot, as well as the Agatha Christie franchise,” said Branagh in a statement. “Based on a complex, little known tale of mystery set at Halloween in a pictorially ravishing city, it is an amazing opportunity for us, as filmmakers, and we are relishing the chance to deliver something truly spine-chilling for our loyal movie audiences.”

Who is in the cast of A Haunting In Venice?

The announced cast is already pretty impressive, including Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Michelle Yeoh, Jude Hill, and Kelly Reilly, along with with Emma Laird, Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, Ali Khan, and Riccardo Scamarico. Both Dornan and Hill worked with Branagh before in the film Belfast. It’s not yet known who will play who aside from Branagh as Poirot.

Judy Hofflund is producing as she did on past Christie projects with Branagh, and the film is executive produced by Louise Killin, James Prichard, Ridley Scott, Simon Kinberg, and Mark Gordon.

REDA&CO/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

When is A Haunting In Venice coming out?

Production is supposedly beginning on October 31, 2022, an auspicious day for a movie about a Halloween haunting. There is no release date yet except for the year 2023, but if they are keeping it on track to be a spooky experience, keep your eyes open for announcements next fall.