False Positive Trailer: Pregnancy Is No Joke For Ilana Glazer

While she may be known for playing a hilarious, devil-may-care version of herself on Broad City, the trailer for Ilana Glazer’s next project could possibly make you scream in horror just as much as you might want to laugh.

In False Positive, she stars as Lucy, a woman who, along with her husband Adrian (Justin Theroux), keeps trying to get pregnant, only to run up against issue after issue. That is, until they meet Dr. Hindle (Pierce Brosnan), the fertility doctor of their dreams. Soon, Lucy successfully becomes pregnant, but something is just not quite right with Dr. Hindle and her pregnancy reveals itself to be more sinister than she ever imagined it could be in this millennial take on the pregnancy horror tropes popularized by films like Rosemary’s Baby.

Gretchen Mol and Sophia Bush also join the cast of False Positive, as seen in the first official trailer revealed for the film. In collaboration with A24, the movie debuts on Hulu on June 25.

The projects is personal for Glazer in more ways than one. Not only did the actress co-write False Positive with the film’s director, John Lee, she has also recently announced and shared snapshots of herself due to give birth this summer.