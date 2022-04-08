FKA Twigs Stages a Runaway Wedding With Yung Lean in “Bliss” Video

After stacking her latest mixtape Caprisongs with features including (but not limited to) The Weeknd, Shygirl, Daniel Caesar, Unknown T, and Pa Salieu, FKA Twigs has hopped on a track with a rather unexpected artist: the 2000s cloud rapper and certified Sad Boy Yung Lean.

The song, titled “Bliss,” comes from the Swedish rapper’s latest mixtape, Stardust, which also features Skrillex and Yung Lean’s frequent collaborator, Bladee. But for “Bliss,” the one and only Twigs lends her vocals at her highest register, laid over a beat that samples the 1980s Soviet post-punk song, “Na Zare.”

The video, directed by Aidan Zamiri and styled by Matthew Josephs, stars Twigs in a frothy, ’80s-esque wedding dress paired with piles of gold chains and enormous golden door knocker earrings. Lean, meanwhile, embodies Cockney style with a mullet and eggplant-colored leather suit—his chosen look for their shotgun wedding. Yung Lean picks Twigs up from her home somewhere in the suburban United Kingdom in a car decked out with chandeliers on the hood—but not before Twigs makes a Nelly and Kelly Rowland “Dilemma” reference by texting her husband-to-be “WHERE ARE U? X” on what appears to be an Excel spreadsheet.

The “Bliss” visuals are done in Yung Lean’s signature grainy, lo-fi aesthetic, and appear to have been shot on an old-school camcorder. It’s all a wonderful and fitting homage to the so-called “vibe shift,” which indicates a return to 2010s imagery and styles of dress.

If you’re wondering who the young man Twigs deigned to hop onto a track for is, you’re not alone. On the “Holy Terrain” singer’s Instagram post, a commenter wrote “What is FKA Twigs doing with that TikTok rapper?,” to which Twigs herself responded, “Even I got mad triggered, Lean inspired all the faves.”

Yung Lean, born Jonatan Leandoer Håstad, rose to prominence in 2013 with the release of his DIY track “Ginseng Strip 2002.” The song established his status as something of a meme—here was a blond teenage boy wearing New Balance dad sneakers, a windbreaker, and a bucket hat, rapping lines like “Got my balls licked by a Zooey Deschanel look-alike cocaine addict.” The irony of his music, which he appeared to make in earnest, coupled with his Normcore look, became a cornerstone of Sad Boy early 2010s culture.