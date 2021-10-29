Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have broken up after six years together, on-and-off. The breakup comes amid claims of an increasingly public tense situation involving Malik and Gigi’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, that ended in charges against Malik for harassment.

TMZ reported on Thursday that Malik and Yolanda got into an argument that ended in Malik striking Yolanda. Following the report, Malik initially denied the claims, telling TMZ, "I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private."

Today, however, the site reports that Malik is facing four criminal charges of harassment, and he pled no contest to at least one of those charges. According to court docs obtained by TMZ, Malik and Yolanda got into a fight late last month at Gigi and Zayn’s house in Pennsylvania that reportedly ended in Zayn pushing Yolanda into a dresser. Malik is denying making physical contact with Yolanda.

For now, Malik has reportedly been fined, and is on probation for one year. According to TMZ, he must take anger management classes and complete a domestic violence program. He is not allowed to have contact with Yolanda at this time.

Amid all of this, Gigi and Malik have called it quits. Gigi’s reps told People, "Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time.”

Gigi and Malik first sparked romance rumors in November 2015 when they were seen at an American Music Awards afterparty together. They were on and off for about four years, but reconnected in January 2020 and confirmed Gigi’s pregnancy in April of that year. Their daughter, Khai, was born in September 2020.