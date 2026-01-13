It’s a new year, and Gisele Bündchen is starting it of by peeling back the curtain on her family. In an intimate post shared to Instagram, the supermodel reflected on her mood heading into 2026, offering a rare look at her home life with her new husband and three children.

“As the new year unfolds, my heart is full of gratitude for the moments spent recharging with my family,” the model and author wrote on Instagram. “May this year bring you love, health, peace, and new adventures. May you find the courage to honor your heart’s calling and to know and love yourself more deeply. Wishing you endless blessings and a beautiful journey ahead. Here’s to making 2026 a truly joyful and meaningful year. Sending so much love.”

In the post, Bündchen shared photos of her newborn son, whom she welcomed with her now-husband, Joaquim Valente, at the start of 2025. In multiple photos, the toddler is joined by Bündchen’s oldest children, Benjamin, 16, and Vivian, 13. She shares the teenagers with her ex-husband, Tom Brady. They finalized their divorce in 2022 after 13 years of marriage.

At the end of 2025, Bündchen shared a similar social media post in which she reflected on welcoming her child and her evolving personal life.

“As 2025 comes to an end, my heart is full,” she captioned the post. This year brought deep lessons and profound growth. Becoming a mother again reshaped everything—my time, my priorities, my heart. I’m grateful for these sacred moments that changed me in ways words can’t fully hold. Thank you, 2025. I step into this new year with gratitude, love, and trust for what’s next.”

2025 was a year of transformation for Bündchen. She welcomed her third child, her first with Valente, in February 2025. The baby’s given name isn’t publicized, but his middle name is River, continuing the tradition of water-themed middle names. (His siblings are named Vivian Lake and Benjamin Rein). Bündchen and Valente wed in December in a small ceremony at their Florida home. According to reports, the couple felt it was “natural” to tie the knot after welcoming their child.

“It wasn't about outside pressure, or expectations,” the insider continued. “It was something she wanted for personal reasons and for her family. She’s very, very happy.”