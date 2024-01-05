11 Photographers Prove Works of Art Can Be Shot on Google Phones
Works from Kennedi Carter, Dana Scruggs, and many more photography stars are on view through Google’s annual Creators Labs program.
In 2024, owning a cell phone is equivalent to being in possession of a high-resolution camera. In the hands of an everyday user, though, the potential of this technology might not reach its highest point. Enter Google Pixel and the agency SN37, which have teamed for Google’s annual Creator Labs—an initiative that asks rising photography stars to use Google Pixel’s camera for more than just selfies. This year, W magazine is spotlighting exceptional projects from the Creator Labs program, which features photographic works from the likes of Kennedi Carter, Furmaan Ahmed, and many more. We asked participating artists to discuss the inspiration behind their projects—along with the part of their creative process that was the most rewarding. From Andy Jackson’s celebration of Black hair to June Canedo de Souza’s investigation of human memory, season eight of Creators Labs is nothing short of wildly inspirational. Take a look at some of the works included, here.