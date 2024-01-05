CULTURE

11 Photographers Prove Works of Art Can Be Shot on Google Phones

Works from Kennedi Carter, Dana Scruggs, and many more photography stars are on view through Google’s annual Creators Labs program.

by Wmag
a person sitting on a step with a big cream colored feathered headdress
Photograph by Kennedi Carter

In 2024, owning a cell phone is equivalent to being in possession of a high-resolution camera. In the hands of an everyday user, though, the potential of this technology might not reach its highest point. Enter Google Pixel and the agency SN37, which have teamed for Google’s annual Creator Labs—an initiative that asks rising photography stars to use Google Pixel’s camera for more than just selfies. This year, W magazine is spotlighting exceptional projects from the Creator Labs program, which features photographic works from the likes of Kennedi Carter, Furmaan Ahmed, and many more. We asked participating artists to discuss the inspiration behind their projects—along with the part of their creative process that was the most rewarding. From Andy Jackson’s celebration of Black hair to June Canedo de Souza’s investigation of human memory, season eight of Creators Labs is nothing short of wildly inspirational. Take a look at some of the works included, here.

Photograph by Cruz Valdez

“When I was a teenager, my first attempts at photography involved self-portraiture, so it felt meaningful to carry on in that same spirit now. There’s something special about making images when you’re the only person involved, as opposed to a conventional project with a team. I think working alone frees you of inhibition to get results you wouldn’t in the presence of other people.” —Cruz Valdez

Photograph by Amber Grace Johnson

“Given the theme of ‘The Only’—being one of one, individual and unique, I captured a series of overhead self-portraits to explore scenes from my life. I’ve been told to be many people in one, and I wanted to share a few different Ambers to the world. As someone who is lucky enough to work on big sets with so many talented people (and has a hard time getting in front of the camera), I wanted to challenge myself to capture myself entirely by myself. From location scouting, art directing, lighting, rigging the camera, and being the subject, it was intimidating and freeing all at once. I look forward to looking back on these photos when I’m older, as sort of this memento to my early 30s, a period of self-discovery and a second coming of age.” —Amber Grace Johnson

Photograph by Andrew Thomas Huang

“The older I get, the more acquainted I get with Chinese astrology and its nuances. This new Lunar New Year of the dragon feels like a pivotal one, so I couldn’t help but use it as my focus. My favorite part of the process making these photos was seeing these beautiful, talented performers coming to life in front of the camera. I enjoyed watching them get into character, play, and move. It’s just inspiring to be in the presence of such powerful queer Asian energy.” —Andrew Thomas Huang

Photograph by Andy Jackson

“I saw some beauty references of Black hair and felt in awe of how meticulously and how carefully the hair was done. I was curious how [I could] make images of Black hair look just as beautiful. I made a lot of particular choices as to how I wanted the hair to look. I think that’s what made it enjoyable: being able to push the boundary of how hair shapes identity in Black communities.” —Andy Jackson

Photograph by Dana Scruggs

“I was inspired by an ongoing project that I started earlier this year that utilizes a multi exposure technique that I’ve developed. The work is visually centered around male models, abstraction, and feeling movement. What I enjoyed most about making these images was, while we were shooting, discovering a new technique to create even more distortion within the images. Through this project, I’ve been able to push my work further than I expected.” —Dana Scruggs

Photograph by Shikeith

“I find profound inspiration in the legacy and work of the iconic choreographer Alvin Ailey, especially his 1960 production ‘Revelations,’ which I recently had the opportunity to experience for the first time. Similar to Ailey, I incorporate storytelling through movement in my work. The most enjoyable aspect of creating these images was observing the two dancers in the series improvise, [which was] akin to witnessing a flower blossom up close and personal.” —Shikeith

Photograph by June Canedo de Souza

“I’ve been exploring themes centered around memory, especially the impact of failure on our recollections of the past. As I navigate my first year of parenthood, failure is a constant. I’ve been mainly working in painting and sculpture over the last few years, but I found profound satisfaction in capturing these concepts through photography. I'm fascinated by how photography encapsulates performance and time-based ideas, narrating and preserving their essence and sometimes evolving into the performance itself.” —June Canedo de Souza

Photograph by Neva Wireko

“My life. Working with my friends, because they inspire me the most.” —Neva Wireko

Photograph by Pegah Farahmand

“To pay attention to the serendipity that occurs in the natural world.” —Pegah Farahmand

Photograph by Furmaan Ahmed

“The images were inspired by old Celtic folk stories that spoke of the trauma of being displaced from one’s land—in particular, the selkie women of the sea who were held on land against their will. As a person who’s part of the diaspora, I think there is always an excavating we must do personally to understand who we are. That’s where these images were born from: the need the see ourselves in history, in archives, and in the landscape. This project brought together so many diverse artists from different backgrounds—it was empowering for us all to come to the furthest point in the British Isles and recollect our memories, and how we exist in the U.K.” —Furmaan Ahmed

Photograph by Kennedi Carter

“The inspiration behind my series of images was the celebration of Black women in pin-up and showgirl practices, as well as the exploration of performance and identity. Since 2019, I have been collecting pin-up images of Black women, primarily through eBay. I felt compelled to honor their lives and work by immersing myself in their world. By transforming myself into a pin-up girl and creating a universe where I am a performer in follies, I aimed to find a deeper understanding of their experiences and lives. The most enjoyable aspect of the process was the opportunity to embody different characters & express myself through performance. As well as being able to collaborate with a team of such talented creatives.” —Kennedi Carter