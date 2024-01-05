11 Photographers Prove Works of Art Can Be Shot on Google Phones

“Given the theme of ‘The Only’—being one of one, individual and unique, I captured a series of overhead self-portraits to explore scenes from my life. I’ve been told to be many people in one, and I wanted to share a few different Ambers to the world. As someone who is lucky enough to work on big sets with so many talented people (and has a hard time getting in front of the camera), I wanted to challenge myself to capture myself entirely by myself. From location scouting, art directing, lighting, rigging the camera, and being the subject, it was intimidating and freeing all at once. I look forward to looking back on these photos when I’m older, as sort of this memento to my early 30s, a period of self-discovery and a second coming of age.” —Amber Grace Johnson