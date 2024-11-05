13 Artists Share the Stories Behind Their Creator Labs Photographs

“This body of work is titled ‘I’m so glad you’re here,’ in which photography is used to tether time together, utilizing different ways of photographic seeing, in a ‘here’ that carries the weight of other ways of knowing, and a time that evokes other ways of being,” Osorio tells W. “I love images that have implications of withholding oneself, creating a tension between subject and viewer born from anticipation of the figures’ reciprocation. I think one of the biggest successes of this work is the way I can use time as a construct and how it can be both linear and fragmented; stretched so far thin that you cannot tell what is beginning or ending. The images are paired together in a temporal space, and I always use a central surrogate Black femme figure as the anchor of this work.”