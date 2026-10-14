Grace Coddington’s Book Launch Party at Indochine Was a Fashion Family Reunion

Ever since Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat turned up on opening night in 1984, Indochine’s banana-leaf-papered dining room in NoHo has been a watering hole for the fashion set. The legendary editor Grace Coddington has long been among its regulars, making it an especially fitting setting for a dinner honoring Grace: Now, her new book from Phaidon. On October 13, W Editor-in-Chief Sara Moonves and Louis Vuitton gathered an intimate group of Coddington’s friends, colleagues, and longtime collaborators to toast its launch.

The book brings together the work Coddington has made in the decade since stepping down as Vogue’s creative director—including many of her shoots for W—and plenty of the people who helped create those images were in the room. Photographers Craig McDean and Arthur Elgort joined hairstylists Jimmy Paul and Orlando Pita and makeup artists Dick Page, Pat McGrath, and Francelle Daly. A contingent of Vogue alumni came too, among them the legendary editor Phyllis Posnick.

Over Indochine classics like vegetable summer rolls and sea bass in black bean chili paste, Derek Blasberg regaled his end of a long table with stories, while a coterie of Coddington’s former assistants enjoyed a reunion. Elle Fanning, whose first Vogue cover Coddington styled in 2017 sat next to the woman of the hour and chatted all evening.

During her toast, Moonves fondly traced her own relationship with Coddington from her early days as an intern at Vogue to her arrival at W. Shortly after taking over the magazine, Moonves recalled meeting Coddington for lunch at Sant Ambroeus and asking if she would shoot for W. Coddington said yes, beginning a collaboration that has since produced some of the magazine’s most memorable fashion stories—many of them featuring the model Rianne Van Rompaey. “Grace has a true love of redheaded models,” Moonves said, drawing a big laugh from the crowd. “And in every shoot, Rianne’s hair just kept getting redder and bigger”—not unlike Coddington’s own.

Moonves also touched on Coddington’s longstanding creative partnership with Louis Vuitton artistic director Nicolas Ghesquière. “Nicolas and Grace, both legends, understand and respect each other so much,” she said. “In a fickle industry, it’s a relationship that withstands the test of time.”

Enduring friendships were at the heart of Coddington’s speech that followed, as she thanked everyone in the room and paid tribute to Elgort, now 86, who was seated at the head of the table. “Your pictures still enchant me and make me laugh,” she said. “And life is about laughing.”

As Coddington recalled in the latest issue of W, Anna Wintour actually threw her 50th birthday party at Indochine, complete with a sheet cake bearing a frosted portrait of Coddington that, by her own estimation, looked nothing like her. Decades later, Moonves presented her with another sheet cake—this one emblazoned with the cover of Grace: Now.

For Moonves, the symmetry wasn’t lost. “How, in a million years, I’m getting to throw you this party, celebrating your brilliant new book, is beyond me,” she said during her speech. “I’m so lucky to be a small part of Grace’s big life.” Looking around a room filled with people whose own lives and careers have intersected with Coddington’s over the decades, it was clear Moonves wasn’t the only one who felt that way.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Elle Fanning and Grace Coddington

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Grace Coddington and Arthur Elgort

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sara Moonves and Grace Coddington

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Elle Fanning, Derek Blasberg, Dame Pat McGrath, and Ashley Brokaw

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jimmy Paul and Dick Page

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Grace Coddington and Sara Moonves

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Tina Chai and Grace Coddington

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Elle Fanning and Grace Coddington

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sara Moonves and Grace Coddington

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Grace Coddington and Chloe Malle

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Andrew Bevan, Francelle Daly, and Grace Coddington

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Arthur Elgort and Pamela Hanson

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Derek Blasberg and Dame Pat McGrath

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Diane Zeyneb Alhindawi and Craig McDean

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Grace Coddington and Tami Williams

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Virginia Smith and Raúl Martinez

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jeff Henrikson, Sara Moonves, Jillian Ressler, Elle Fanning, Gus Wenner, and Basu Ratnam

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Mark Guiducci, Amy Astley, Dame Pat McGrath

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Pierre Rougier, Grace Coddington, and Vinson Fraley

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Alix Rutsey and Chris Black

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Phyllis Posnick, Armand Limnander, and Virginia Smith

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Dick Page, Arthur Elgort, and Grethe Barrett Holby

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lauren Bellamy, Madeline Jones, Grace Coddington, and Gabé Doppelt

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Mirren Gordon-Crozier, Sara Moonves, and Marine Hartogs

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Tami Williams

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Elle Fanning and Grace Coddington

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Allia Alliata di Montereale, Lynn Hirschberg, Anneliese Kristedja, Molly Cody, and Tess Feldman

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kat Harding, Siobhan Bent, and Debra Black

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Emmanuel Plat and Hannah Murray

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Samira Nasr and Pierre Rougier

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Marine Hartogs, Elle Fanning, and Mirren Gordon-Crozier

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Alex Harrington, Orlando Pita, Virginia Smith, and Dame Pat McGrath

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Andrew Bevan, Nicole LaPage, and Jessica Diehl

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Phyllis Posnick, Leslie Simitch, Nan Bush, and Pamela Hanson

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Pierre Rougier, Stella Greenspan, and Vinson Fraley