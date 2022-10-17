Grace Jones & Janelle Monáe Link Up in London

Sunday night saw the European premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, screened for the Closing Night Gala of the 66th BFI London Film Festival. Held at the Royal Festival Hall in London, England, it looks like it was quite a party. Two of the event’s brightest lights, Grace Jones and Janelle Monáe, met at the center of it and practically combusted.

Monáe arrived to the red carpet in a Christian Siriano gown made of sheer red netting that ended in a small train. Around her hips, red fabric bunched into a full skirt with a hat mirroring the flower-like shape perched on her head. The top was long-sleeved with a mock turtleneck and a bandeau bra in the same color underneath.

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Model and actress Grace Jones looked sharp in a fitted black suit with a skirted tuxedo-style jacket. She paired the suit with tall, high heeled black boots adorned with pompoms. For accessories, Jones wore dark blue-grey leather gloves and a hat hung with a veil covered in giant purples sequins.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Photos from the event show Monáe and Jones enjoying each other’s company, playfully hugging in front of the camera.

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

They also took some time to celebrate one another’s looks on the red carpet.

Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

It was announced that Monáe would have a role in the Knives Out sequel this August where she plays tech entrepreneur Cassandra “Andi” Brand in this murder mystery. She’s performing alongside a pretty magnificent cast including Daniel Craig, Kate Hudson, Edward Norton, and Kathryn Hahn. The film is being released in theatres before beginning its streaming release this December.