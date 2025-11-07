Grammy Nominations 2026: Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, and Bad Bunny Dominate

The 68th Grammy Awards nominations were announced via livestream on Friday, November 7, with a slew of past winners, including Sabrina Carpenter, Sam Smith, Chappell Roan, and Doechii making an appearance. This year’s list blends music-industry heavyweights with buzzy newcomers: Kendrick Lamar and Lady Gaga led the pack with nine and seven nominations, respectively, while rising talents such as “Messy” singer Lola Young, cult-favorite pop crossover Addison Rae, child-actor-turned-R&B crooner Leon Thomas, and reality-TV–formed girl group Katseye all made the cut

Though often overlooked by the Recording Academy, Bad Bunny proved impossible to ignore this year. (The ceremony will air just one week before the 2026 Super Bowl, where the Puerto Rican superstar is headlining the halftime show.) He scored six nominations, including the Recording Academy’s three top categories: Album, Record, and Song of the Year—the first Spanish-language artist to ever do so. Lamar, Gaga, and Carpenter also landed nods across all three.

The Song of the Year race is particularly stacked, featuring Lady Gaga’s comeback single “Abracadabra,” Doechii’s inescapable “Anxiety,” Sabrina Carpenter’s “Manchild,” Billie Eilish’s “Wildflower,” and even a track from the fictional band KPop Demon Hunters—all vying for one of the night’s most coveted awards.

Doechii performs during her "Alligator Bites Never Heal" tour Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s sultry duet “Luther” also received a SOTY nod; last year, the Compton rapper’s Drake diss track “Not Like Us” was the anthem of the night, winning both Record and Song of the Year and creating a few viral moments.

Kendrick Lamar performs with SZA during Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

Two of the biggest artists on the planet, however, won’t be in the spotlight this time around; after a few years dominated by multiple Beyoncé and Taylor Swift album cycles, neither artist is up for anything. Beyoncé swept the Grammys last year with Cowboy Carter, finally winning Album of the Year after years of being snubbed. She also won Best Country Album, and this year, the Recording Academy has split that award into two categories: Best Traditional Country Album and Best Contemporary Country Album, a move that has unsurprisingly proved controversial.

While Swift typically cleans up at any awards ceremony she’s part of, her most recent album, The Life of a Showgirl, falls outside this year’s eligibility window due to its October 3 release date.

The winners will be announced at the Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 1, at the Crypto.com area in Los Angeles, and will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+. The host has yet to be announced (Trevor Noah has been the emcee of the ceremony for the past five years, from 2021 to 2025).

Below, a list of the major category 2026 Grammy nominees:

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS, Bad Bunny

SWAG, Justin Bieber

Man’s Best Friend, Sabrina Carpenter

CHROMAKOPIA, Tyler, the Creator

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Abracadabra,” Lady Gaga

“Anxiety,” Doechii

“DtMF,” Bad Bunny

“Golden,” KPop Demon Hunters

“luther,” Kendrick Lamar w/ SZA

“Manchild,” Sabrina Carpenter

“WILDFLOWER,” Billie Eilish

RECORD OF THE YEAR

“Abracadabra,” Lady Gaga

“luther,” Kendrick Lamar w/ SZA

“The Subway,” Chappell Roan

“APT.” Rosé and Bruno Mars

“DtMF,” Bad Bunny

“Manchild,” Sabrina Carpenter

“Anxiety,” Doechii

“WILDFLOWER,” Billie Eilish

BEST NEW ARTIST

Olivia Dean

Katseye

The Marias

Addison Rae

sombr

Leon Thomas

Alex Warren

Lola Young

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

“Daisies,” Justin Bieber

“Manchild,” Sabrina Carpenter

“Disease,” Lady Gaga

“The Subway,” Chappell Roan

“Messy,” Lola Young

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

“Defying Gravity,” Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande

“Golden,” HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI

“Gabriela,” Katseye

“APT.” Rosé and Bruno Mars

“30 for 30,” SZA w/ Kendrick Lamar

BEST RAP ALBUM

Let God Sort Em Out, Clipse, Pusha T and Malice

Glorious, GloRilla

God Does Like Ugly, JID

GNX, Kendrick Lamar

Chromakopia, Tyler, The Creator

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE

“Outside,” Cardi B

“Chains & Whips,” Clipse, Pusha T & Malice f/ Kendrick Lamar & Pharrell Williams

“Anxiety,” Doechii

“tv off,” Kenrick Lamar f/Lefty Gunplay

“Darling, I,” Tyler, the Creator f/ Teezo Touchdown

BEST CONTEMPORARY COUNTRY ALBUM

Patterns, Kelsea Ballerini

Snipe Hunter, Tyler Childers

Evangeline Vs. The Machine, Eric Church

Beautifully Broken, Jelly Roll

Postcards From Texas, Miranda Lambert

BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE

“Nose on the Grindstone,” Tyler Childers

“Good News,” Shaboozey

“Bad As I Used to Be,” Chris Stapleton

“I Never Lie,” Zach Top

“Somewhere Over Laredo,” Lainey Wilson

BEST ROCK ALBUM

private music, Deftones

I Quit, HAIM

From Zero, Linkin Park

NEVER ENOUGH, Turnstile

Idols, YUNGBLUD

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE

“U Should Not Be Doing That,” Amyl and The Sniffers

“The Emptiness Machine,” Linkin Park

“NEVER ENOUGH,” Turnstile

“Mirtazapine,” Hayley Williams

“Changes (Live From Villa Park) Back To The Beginning,” YUNGBLUD f/ Nuno Bettencourt, Frank Bello, Adam Wakeman, II

BEST R&B ALBUM

BELOVED, GIVĒON

Why Not More? Coco Jones

The Crown, Ledisi

Escape Room, Teyana Taylor

MUTT, Leon Thomas

BEST R&B PERFORMANCE

“YUKON,” Justin Bieber

“It Depends,” Chris Brown f/ Bryson Tiller

“Folded,” Kehlani

“MUTT (Live From NPR’s Tiny Desk),” Leon Thomas

“Heart Of A Woman,” Summer Walker