mThe 2027 Grammy Awards already have a winner: women. For the first time in Grammy history, the six artists with the most nominations are all women: Raye has 11, Rosalía is close behind with nine, and Phoebe Bridgers, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley, and Olivia Rodrigo tie with seven (Olivia Dean received six nods, tying with Bruno Mars and Leon Thomas).

It’s not exactly surprising, given that all six artists spent the year dominating charts, playlists, and airwaves, but the nominations for the 69th Grammy Awards—announced early this morning via livestream—did have their share of upsets.

Several men who otherwise had big years—including Harry Styles, Justin Bieber, Noah Kahan, and Jack Antonoff—weren’t recognized as much as expected by the Recording Academy. Men were also completely shut out of Best Album, save for one artist: Bruno Mars. Though she did receive five nominations for Confessions of a Dancefloor: Part 2 (her first since 2010), Madonna was left out of the major categories. BTS won’t be making an appearance at all, after they decided not to submit this year following the ceremony’s addition of a controversial new Asian Pop category. And despite being a usual favorite with 19 previous nods, Doja Cat was left off the list for her most recent album, Vie.

The 2027 Grammy Awards will take place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 7 at 7 p.m. ET and will air live on ABC, Disney+ and Hulu. Below, the biggest snubs and surprises of the 2027 nominations:

Snub: Harry Styles

Styles’s fourth studio album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, was a hit with fans, but didn’t resonate with the Recording Academy: Styles received zero nominations for the 2027 awards. It’s especially surprising given the fact that Styles took home Album of the Year in 2023 for Harry’s House, though he didn’t score as many big hits this year like “As It Was” or “Watermelon Sugar.”

Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Surprise: Raye

The 29-year-old British singer-songwriter is no stranger to awards ceremonies and already had four Grammy nominations under her belt before today. Still, leading the pack with 11 nominations would be a big deal for any artist—a feat that tied her with the record for most nominations for a female artist in a year, previously held last year by Beyoncé, who also recently gave Raye her coveted co-sign.

Photo by Frank Hoensch/Redferns

Snub: Madonna

This one can be a snub or a surprise, depending on how you look at it. Madonna’s Confessions II did get nominated four times, bringing her career record to 32 (the original Confessions on a Dance Floor won Best Electronic/Dance Album in 2007). However, her celebrated comeback record was shut out of the Big Four categories.

Photo by James Devaney/GC Images

Snub: Gracie Abrams, Stella Lefty, Sienna Spiro

All three acts had objectively big years—Gracie Abrams with her third studio album Daughter From Hell, Stella Lefty with the viral “Boston,” and Sienna Spiro with hit “Die on This Hill”—but all three were snubbed. Abrams and Lefty were shut out completely; Spiro’s song didn’t receive as much love as expected, but she did get a nod for Best New Artist, a category she also won at this year’s VMAs, so that’s something.

From left to right: Gracie Abrams, Stella Lefty and Sienna Spiro Images via Getty Images

Snub: Audrey Hobert and Malcolm Todd

Siblings Audrey Hobert and Malcolm Todd have both become pop phenoms over the last few years, and many speculated they might receive Best New Artist nods, but both artists were shut out of the Grammys this year.

From left to right: Audrey Hobert and Malcolm Todd Images via Getty Images

Surprise: The women of country music

Ella Langley has been breaking records all year with her megahit “Choosin’ Texas,” so it’s no shock she’s also at the top of the list of this year’s nominations. A little more surprising is that women are dominating the country category overall this year, with all five nominations going to female artists for Best Contemporary Country Album for the first time (Kelsea Ballerini, Carter Faith, Megan Moroney, Kacey Musgraves, and Langley).

Ella Langley Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Snub: Noah Kahan

Despite becoming one of the most reliably popular acts in music over the past few years, especially since his 2022 breakout album Stick Season topped charts and playlists, Noah Kahan only received one nod this year for The Great Divide, in the Best Contemporary Folk Album category.

Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/NBC via Getty Images

Surprise: Slayyyter, Tinashe and Underscores

It’s a big year for first-time nominees who have been quietly putting in the work: Underscores, Slayyyter and Tinashe received nods for Best Dance/Electronic Recording, with the latter two artists also receiving nods for Best Dance Pop Recording. Slayyyter, who recently sold out Madison Square Garden after a breakthrough Lollapalooza performance, is also nominated for Best Dance/Electronic Album for Wor$t Girl in America.

From left to right: Slayyyter, Tinashe and Underscores Images via Getty Images

Snub: Justin Bieber

You might be surprised to learn that Bieber only has two Grammys for his two-decade career, and both were for collaborations. This year won’t change anything, as despite submitting his latest album Swag II and songs “Everything Hallelujah” and “Speed Demon” for several major categories, he was completely shut out.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Surprise: Angine de Poitrine

If you don’t know who Angine de Poitrine are yet, you will after watching this year’s Grammys. The experimental Canadian rock duo, who perform wearing polka-dot-covered papier-mâché masks and costumes, was nominated in several categories, including Best New Artist, Best Rock Performance, Best Alternative Music Performance, and Best Rock Album, throwing a curveball into an otherwise pretty sleepy category this year.

Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

Surprise: Björk

Björk needs no introduction, but she does need a Grammy, and this year could finally be her chance. The Icelandic singer got her first-ever nod in two of the Big Four categories, for Record and Song of the Year, for her work on Rosalía’s “Berghain.” Hopefully, the two will pair up for what would surely be an otherworldly performance.