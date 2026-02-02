Inside W Magazine, Charli xcx & Saint Laurent’s Grammys After Party

While presenting at the 68th Grammy Awards, Charli xcx told the audience, "This moment isn't about me." After the ceremony, she gave the industry a fun one—at Bar Marmont, where much of the music world gathered for a party she co-hosted with W Editor in Chief Sara Moonves and Saint Laurent Creative Director Anthony Vaccarello.
Role Model arrived first, and Sombr wasn't far behind. Olivia Rodrigo, Tate McRae, and Chappell Roan stuck together on the couches, chatting most of the night while a quartet of DJs hand-picked by Charli—themjeans, VTSS, George Daniel (who happens to be Charli's husband), and Fcukers—took turns playing.
Charli, wearing a sheer lace Saint Laurent dress, held court by the DJ booth for much of the night—especially while her husband manned the decks. She danced with Blackpink's Rosé during his set. Much of the crew from The Moment, Charli's just-released mockumentary about the exhausting Brat promo cycle, showed up, from director Aidan Zamiri to co-star Gabbriette. Brat remix collaborators drifted through—including Lorde and Billie Eilish, who won Song of the Year with her brother, Finneas. Saint Laurent provided cigarette cases and ashtrays, which were heavily used. Scented Kilian Paris candles stationed throughout helped mitigate the smell of cigarette smoke.
The show's big winners came to celebrate: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami—the real-life trio behind the fictional band in Kpop: Demon Hunters—partied alongside Lola Young, who won Best Solo Pop Performance. The girls of Katseye celebrated their first Grammy nomination. Everyone from Benny Blanco—in shorts and Ugg boots—to Kaia Gerber, Myha'la Herrold, and Suki Waterhouse stopped by. There was plenty of dancing, perhaps thanks to the Grey Goose Altius martinis and Johnnie Walker Go Go Highballs.
It was a big night for wearing sunglasses inside: Teyana Taylor, in a buttoned-up sheer coat, wore oversized frames, as did Hunter Schafer, Paris Hilton, and 2Hollis. It was also a big night for being in love: Tell Me Lies' Grace Van Patten and Jackson White were inseparable, while Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti tucked themselves behind the DJ booth. The entire room was smitten with the world's favorite new heartthrobs, Heated Rivalry's Connor Storrie, François Arnaud and Robbie G.K.
Martha Stewart arrived with an entourage and made sure to get a photo with Billie Eilish. Just as Eilish and her boyfriend, Nat Wolff, were leaving, Justin Bieber—in jeans and a zip-up hoodie with no shirt underneath—walked in with his own crew and gave Eilish a massive hug.
People danced until the lights came up in the early hours of Monday morning. Below, an exclusive look inside.
Charli xcx
Charli xcx and Rosé
Teyana Taylor
Sombr
Nat Wolff, Billie Eilish and Justin Bieber
Tate McRae
Grace Van Patten and Jackson White
Role Model
Kaia Gerber
Billie Eilish and Justin Bieber
François Arnaud and Connor Storrie
Guest and Hunter Schafer
Laufey
Gabbriette
Laufey and Sombr
Benny Blanco
Anthony Vaccarello and Sara Moonves
Charli xcx and Rosé
Laufey, Daniela Avanzini and Lara Raj of Katseye and Adéla
Sombr and Tate McRae
Charli xcx and George Daniel
Tate McRae and Connor Storrie
Olivia Rodrigo and Tate McRae
Aidan Zamiri
Conan Gray and Lola Young
Sophia Laforteza and Yoonchae of Katseye
George Daniel and Charli xcx
Suki Waterhouse
Billie Eilish and Anastasia Karanikolaou
Nadia Lee Cohen
Dara (center) and Hunter Schafer (right) with guest
George Daniel
Charli xcx and Nicholas Braun
2Hollis and Sirena
Amelia Gray Hamlin
François Arnaud and Connor Storrie
Gabbriette and Charli xcx
Nat Wolff and Billie Eilish
Sombr and Audrey Hobert
Charli xcx and VTSS
Connor Storrie and Sara Moonves
Paris Hilton
Tinashe
George Daniel and Dijon
Manon Bannerman of Katseye and Tate McRae
Tove Lo
Billie Eilish, Suki Waterhouse and Nat Wolff
Conan Gray and Laufey
W Editor at Large Lynn Hirschberg and Sara Moonves
Adéla
Kate Berlant, Naomi McPherson, Gabby Windey and Robby Hoffman
Demi Lovato
2Hollis and Sirena
Sara Moonves and Tate McRae
Salem Mitchell
Sasha Calle
Jackson White, Grace Van Patten and Sara Moonves
Luka Sabbat and Evan Ross
Tish Weinstock (right) and guest
Tyrell Hampton, Anastasia Karanikolaou, and guest
Mary Beth Barone and Devon Lee Carlson
Chris Black and Jason Stewart
Justin Bieber
Myha'la Herrold