Inside W Magazine, Charli xcx & Saint Laurent’s Grammys After Party

Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, Rosé, and more danced the night away.

Written by W Staff
Saint Laurent Creative Director Anthony Vaccarello, Charli xcx and W Editor in Chief Sara Moonves
Saint Laurent Creative Director Anthony Vaccarello, Charli xcx and W Editor in Chief Sara Moonves.

While presenting at the 68th Grammy Awards, Charli xcx told the audience, "This moment isn't about me." After the ceremony, she gave the industry a fun one—at Bar Marmont, where much of the music world gathered for a party she co-hosted with W Editor in Chief Sara Moonves and Saint Laurent Creative Director Anthony Vaccarello.

Role Model arrived first, and Sombr wasn't far behind. Olivia Rodrigo, Tate McRae, and Chappell Roan stuck together on the couches, chatting most of the night while a quartet of DJs hand-picked by Charli—themjeans, VTSS, George Daniel (who happens to be Charli's husband), and Fcukers—took turns playing.

Charli, wearing a sheer lace Saint Laurent dress, held court by the DJ booth for much of the night—especially while her husband manned the decks. She danced with Blackpink's Rosé during his set. Much of the crew from The Moment, Charli's just-released mockumentary about the exhausting Brat promo cycle, showed up, from director Aidan Zamiri to co-star Gabbriette. Brat remix collaborators drifted through—including Lorde and Billie Eilish, who won Song of the Year with her brother, Finneas. Saint Laurent provided cigarette cases and ashtrays, which were heavily used. Scented Kilian Paris candles stationed throughout helped mitigate the smell of cigarette smoke.

The show's big winners came to celebrate: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami—the real-life trio behind the fictional band in Kpop: Demon Hunters—partied alongside Lola Young, who won Best Solo Pop Performance. The girls of Katseye celebrated their first Grammy nomination. Everyone from Benny Blanco—in shorts and Ugg boots—to Kaia Gerber, Myha'la Herrold, and Suki Waterhouse stopped by. There was plenty of dancing, perhaps thanks to the Grey Goose Altius martinis and Johnnie Walker Go Go Highballs.

It was a big night for wearing sunglasses inside: Teyana Taylor, in a buttoned-up sheer coat, wore oversized frames, as did Hunter Schafer, Paris Hilton, and 2Hollis. It was also a big night for being in love: Tell Me Lies' Grace Van Patten and Jackson White were inseparable, while Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti tucked themselves behind the DJ booth. The entire room was smitten with the world's favorite new heartthrobs, Heated Rivalry's Connor Storrie, François Arnaud and Robbie G.K.

Martha Stewart arrived with an entourage and made sure to get a photo with Billie Eilish. Just as Eilish and her boyfriend, Nat Wolff, were leaving, Justin Bieber—in jeans and a zip-up hoodie with no shirt underneath—walked in with his own crew and gave Eilish a massive hug.

People danced until the lights came up in the early hours of Monday morning. Below, an exclusive look inside.

Charli xcx

Charli xcx

Charli xcx and Rosé

Charli xcx and Rosé

Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor

Sombr

Sombr

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Nat Wolff, Billie Eilish and Justin Bieber

Tate McRae

Tate McRae

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Grace Van Patten and Jackson White

Role Model

Role Model

Kaia Gerber

Kaia Gerber

Photo by Myles Hendrik
Billie Eilish and Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish and Justin Bieber

Photo by Myles Hendrik

François Arnaud and Connor Storrie

Guest and Hunter Schafer

Guest and Hunter Schafer

Laufey

Laufey

Gabbriette

Gabbriette

Laufey and Sombr

Laufey and Sombr

Benny Blanco

Benny Blanco

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Anthony Vaccarello and Sara Moonves

Charli xcx and Rosé

Charli xcx and Rosé

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Laufey, Daniela Avanzini and Lara Raj of Katseye and Adéla

Sombr and Tate McRae

Sombr and Tate McRae

Charli xcx and George Daniel

Charli xcx and George Daniel

Tate McRae and Connor Storrie

Tate McRae and Connor Storrie

Olivia Rodrigo and Tate McRae

Olivia Rodrigo and Tate McRae

Aidan Zamiri

Aidan Zamiri

Photo by Myles Hendrik
Conan Gray and Lola Young

Conan Gray and Lola Young

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Sophia Laforteza and Yoonchae of Katseye

Photo by Myles Hendrik
George Daniel and Charli xcx

George Daniel and Charli xcx

Suki Waterhouse

Suki Waterhouse

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Billie Eilish and Anastasia Karanikolaou

Nadia Lee Cohen

Nadia Lee Cohen

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Dara (center) and Hunter Schafer (right) with guest

George Daniel

George Daniel

Charli xcx and Nicholas Braun

Charli xcx and Nicholas Braun

2Hollis and Sirena

2Hollis and Sirena

Amelia Gray Hamlin

Amelia Gray Hamlin

Photo by Myles Hendrik

François Arnaud and Connor Storrie

Gabbriette and Charli xcx

Gabbriette and Charli xcx

Nat Wolff and Billie Eilish

Nat Wolff and Billie Eilish

Sombr and Audrey Hobert

Sombr and Audrey Hobert

Charli xcx and VTSS

Charli xcx and VTSS

Photo by Myles Hendrik
Photo by Myles Hendrik
Connor Storrie and Sara Moonves

Connor Storrie and Sara Moonves

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton

Tinashe

Tinashe

George Daniel and Dijon

George Daniel and Dijon

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Manon Bannerman of Katseye and Tate McRae

Tove Lo

Tove Lo

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Billie Eilish, Suki Waterhouse and Nat Wolff

Conan Gray and Laufey

Conan Gray and Laufey

Photo by Myles Hendrik

W Editor at Large Lynn Hirschberg and Sara Moonves

Adéla

Adéla

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Kate Berlant, Naomi McPherson, Gabby Windey and Robby Hoffman

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato

2Hollis and Sirena

2Hollis and Sirena

Sara Moonves and Tate McRae

Sara Moonves and Tate McRae

Salem Mitchell

Salem Mitchell

Sasha Calle

Sasha Calle

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Jackson White, Grace Van Patten and Sara Moonves

Luka Sabbat and Evan Ross

Luka Sabbat and Evan Ross

Tish Weinstock (right) and guest

Tish Weinstock (right) and guest

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Tyrell Hampton, Anastasia Karanikolaou, and guest

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Mary Beth Barone and Devon Lee Carlson

Chris Black and Jason Stewart

Chris Black and Jason Stewart

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber

Myha'la Herrold

Myha'la Herrold