Blackpink’s Jennie Has Joined Forces With Grimes

Grimes has been teasing her upcoming single “Shinigami Eyes” for days, but it wasn’t until 24 hours ahead of its release that she made the big reveal: The music video secheduled to drop on Wednesday will feature none other than Jennie of Blackpink. It’s the collaboration their fans have been waiting for, having first speculated that it was in the works in the summer of 2021. They couldn’t help but notice that Grimes and Jennie posted photos of themselves posing in front of a SpaceX rocket right around the same time that Grimes previewed “Shinigami Eyes” on Discord. (Its title is a reference to the anime show Death Note.) Seven months later, we can now say it was worth the wait.

Maybe their SpaceX outing was for research purposes, because from the look of the 23-second preview, the music video takes place in outer space. Both Grimes and Jennie have red pupils, and between their elaborate talon nails and cat eyes, we already know some beauty moments are in store. Grimes squeezes in three different hairstyles, while Jennie keeps it simple with a high ponytail in her natural hair color. She wears a red leather jacket top a mirrored bra and matching legs in the cameo, which flashes by in barely two seconds. It took just about as long for her enormous fanbase to come up with a slowed-down version of the clip.

“I’ve never seen such pure talent on set,” Grimes replied to a fan enthusing about Jennie on Instagram. “Everyone was like wtf she’s so good at performing.” The music video marks Jennie’s second short film in less than a week. She recently appeared in an ad for Chanel, which appointed her a house ambassador in 2017.