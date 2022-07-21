Prepare yourself for years and years of more Goop. In a new interview with The Sunday Today Show’s Willie Geist, Gwyneth Paltrow revealed that she plans to solely focus on her rather infamous wellness company for the foreseeable future. In fact, Paltrow says there’s really only thing she’s “sure” she’ll return to acting for someday, but for the time being, you may as well forget the fact that the 49-year-old Academy Award winner is an actor.

“I really don't miss it all,” Paltrow said of appearing on-screen. (She last did so in 2020, when she reprised her self-parodying role as Regina in the Netflix series The Politician.) “The team is always trying to get me to do a movie, but I really love what I do and I love how immediate it is and how…we’re able to create product out of thin air that we believe in so much."

Noting that she’s been “so lucky” to have such success in Hollywood, Paltrow added that she’s “sure” she’ll return to acting at some point—at the very least to deliver on her promise to her mother that she would someday do a play. For now, though, the actor “doesn’t daydream of the movie business at all.”

It’s no wonder that Paltrow is moving on: She started to lose her passion for her career all the way back when she was 26. After winning her Oscar for Shakespeare in Love in 1999, she realized she didn’t “love acting that much as it turns out.” Her early success came with a price: “I sort of felt like, well, now who am I supposed to be?,” she said in 2020. “Like, what am I, what am I driving towards?” Definitely not continuing to have a prominent presence in the public eye. “Being a kid who’s like living every breakup on every headline, like being criticized for everything you do say and wear,” she continued. “And also, it’s so transitory, you’re always all over. It’s so hard to plant roots. I’m such a homebody…I like to be with my old friends and cook and squeeze my kids. I don’t want to be alone in a hotel room in Budapest for six weeks. Like, it’s just not who I am.”

If you thought that Goop was an empire before, just wait to see where Paltrow will take the $250-million company now that she’s running it full time. It seems like vagina-scented candles and pretend disposable luxury diapers were only just the beginning.

Now we just have to wonder what kind of play will beckon Paltrow back to the acting trade. Sounds like a challenge for Jeremy O. Harris.