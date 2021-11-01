Hailey and Justin Bieber are opening about about the struggles they’ve faced together in their marriage and the times when Hailey was even close to giving up. The two got very real while talking recently with their friends Chelsea and Judah Smith on the podcast In Good Faith.

In the beginning of the interview, Justin emphasized that getting married and having a family has always been a big priority for him. “I’d experienced so many things in my life, so many milestones,” he said. “And I just got to a place where I was lonely and I didn’t want to do it all alone.” Justin explained that at the point he realized this, he started working on himself so he could be in a place where he was healthy enough to be in a relationship. Eventually, he and Hailey got back together while he was still working on himself. “When we got married there was still a lot of damage and hurt I needed to work through,” Justin said.

Hailey admitted that while Justin was going through the hardest points in his mental health journey, there were moments when she wanted to give up.

“I remember I called my mom a few different times, one particular time when we were in Brooklyn and I was calling her, I was crying, and I was like, ‘I just can’t do it. There’s no way that I’m going to be able to do this if it’s going to be like this forever,’” Hailey said. “And I just remember she was so calm on the phone and she was like, ‘It’s going to pass, and you’re going to be fine and he’s going to be healthy and we’re here for you.’” Hailey explained that she is glad she had the support of her family. “I feel like if I didn’t have support, it would’ve been 10 times harder, and it was already the hardest thing in my life.”

Still Hailey said she was never going to give up on her marriage to Justin. “I made a decision. I know for a fact that I’ve loved this person for a very long time and now would not be the time to give up on him. I just wouldn’t do that to him...I was going to stick it out no matter what the outcome was going to be.”

Justin and Hailey got married at a courthouse in NYC in September 2018 before celebrating with a big ceremony one year later. Justin has been very open about his mental health struggles, but Hailey has remained by his side throughout it all.