Baby Bieber is on the way! Today, Hailey Bieber announced that she is pregnant with her and Justin’s first child, sharing the happy news by way of a film-style video and images posted to her Instagram. For good measure, the Biebers renewed their vows as well.

In the noir video, Hailey, outfitted in a sheer lace dress by Saint Laurent, could be seen kissing Justin who sported a fuzzy black jacket and a backward baseball cap. In other images, Justin took on the role of photographer by capturing his wife’s budding baby bump against the backdrop of Hawaii’s rolling hills. Hailey captioned the announcement by tagging her husband’s Instagram account and later shared the clip to her story with a heart and tear-eyed emoji.

The Biebers’ news comes after swells of pregnancy rumors. Most recently, fans speculated that Hailey was expecting after she was spotted wearing a billowing white dress during a vacation to Hawaii. And at Coachella last month, she wore almost exclusively oversize garments which only further ignited the baby rumor mill.

Hailey, 27, has been open about both her desire for and apprehension about starting a family with Justin, whom she married in 2018. In an interview last May, she said “I literally cry about this all the time,” when asked about her family plans. She added, “It’s enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can’t imagine having to confront people saying things about a child.”

More recently, however, the beauty mogul has seemingly expressed that she’s ready to become a mother. “I think ideally in the next couple of years we would try,” she told WSJ. Magazine the year prior. “But there’s a reason they call it ‘try,’ right? You don’t know how long that process is ever going to take.”

Hailey also discussed the pressures placed on women after marrying their significant other. “There’s this thing that happens for women when you get married,” she explained in 2022. “Everybody always assumes it’s: First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the baby. Well, what about all the things I want to accomplish in my business? I think I had it ingrained in my head that I was going to want to have kids right away and I was going to want to have kids super, super young. Then I turned 25 and I’m like, I’m still super, super young!”