Harris Dickinson Has All the Right Moves

Since his feature film debut, in the 2017 indie drama Beach Rats, Harris Dickinson has proven his preternatural ability to convey raw, complex emotion on film. That talent is on full display in Babygirl, where he stars opposite Nicole Kidman in a bold exploration of power and intimacy. Directed by Dutch filmmaker Halina Reijn, the story follows Romy Mathis (Kidman), a formidable yet sexually unfulfilled CEO who embarks on a complicated affair with her young, ambitious intern, Samuel (Dickinson). The erotic thriller comes two years after Dickinson’s standout performance in the Palme d'Or–winning Triangle of Sadness, followed by his heart-wrenching turn in the 2023 wrestling drama The Iron Claw. Here, the 28-year-old East London native discusses his steamy scenes with Kidman—and the surprising skill he considers his hidden talent.

There’s a scene in Babygirl where you do a very seductive dance to “Father Figure” by George Michael. Was that always the song choice?

Yeah, Halina Reijn, our director, sent me that song a long time before we did it, and it was one of those things where I was like, “Should I rehearse something for this, or should I just do it?” I pontificated and then just pushed it down the line. The day before the shoot, I thought, Oh my god, that’s tomorrow. I may or may not have had a little whiskey before dancing.

And during takes?

Yeah. It’s so awkward to dance like that. I think I did a version where I was really stupid, and Halina said, “No, let’s not do that.” I tried to find the middle ground where he was also insecure about trying to perform for someone and a little bit cautious of what this role is supposed to be: “Am I giving you a lap dance or…?”

Did you ever take dance lessons?

I did ballet very briefly when I was maybe 6 or 7, and I loved that. I stupidly felt embarrassed to be there, since I was the only boy. But I love dancing so much. There’s nothing like it. You meet people and they’re so stiff—they’ve gone through life without really letting go. But going out and dancing to good music with people you love, I don't think there's anything like that.

You have some key scenes with a dog in Babygirl. Have you always been good with dogs?

I love dogs so much. I grew up with a dog. That dog was very well-trained and behaved, but I did have to genuinely make the dog calm down a bit. It was very excitable. We spent a lot of time trying to just get it comfortable with me. The owner was like, “Oh, the dog's never like this. You're very good with him.” But I had a pocket full of sausages every time we did the takes so that he would stay with me.

Dickinson wears a Bottega Veneta sweater, shirt, and tie; David Yurman ring.

What are your secret skills?

I’m a good cleaner. Give me a task, and I’ll do it. I’m very efficient. If there are leaves that need to be swept, I’ll sweep them. If there’s rubbish that needs to be emptied, I’ll empty it. My partner says I'm very domesticated. I’ve been raised well: My mom did a good job. I’m house handy—that’s my special skill.

Have you ever lied about something to get a part?

All the time. For my first job ever, I told them I could drive, and I couldn’t. When I got the job, I quickly went and got my license. The same with horse riding. I said, “Oh yeah, yeah. I grew up riding horses.” And then you just learn. Actors are like that—we’re pretenders.

Are you happier when you’re working or not working?

I think not working. Does that make me lazy? I go through an enormous amount of pressure and neuroses when I work. I love working, but I’m not very good at being told what to do or when to do it.

Do you have a favorite reality show?

At the moment, it's Love Is Blind. There's a wild one that isn't on anymore called Wife Swap. I went back and watched it recently. You think about how precarious they were, to put two people from wildly different circumstances together and expect them to get on with it, with kids. Some of those early episodes, they're amazing. There's a whole slew of them on YouTube.

What’s your astrological sign?

I’m a Cancer. The annoying thing about being a Cancer is that whenever you say it, the only thing people tend to do is go, “You're so sensitive.” And I'm like, “Yeah, well, I'm other things.”

Have you ever been to a psychic?

No. I would like to go, but it also scares me. Do I really want to know the future? I need to let things unfold a bit naturally. Otherwise, I won’t sleep.

