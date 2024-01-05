Harris Dickinson Jumps Into the Ring

When one looks at the tall, lithe Harris Dickinson, one doesn’t immediately think of a professional wrestler. But apparently, The Iron Claw’s director, Sean Durkin, did. He approached the acclaimed Triangle of Sadness star and persuaded him to shake off his British roots to portray the role of David Von Erich in the biographical sports drama. Dickinson, a longtime fan of wrestling, was interested, if nervous, when considering the work taking on such a role would entail. “I'm a London boy, and [David’s] very much a Texas man,” Dickinson tells W’s editor-at-large, Lynn Hirschberg. But Dickinson embraced the challenge, joining the Von Erich clan alongside Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, and Stanley Simons. Here, Dickinson discusses getting into character for the film, growing into his “chubby charm” as a kid, and his go-to karaoke song.

How did you arrive at your Southern accent for The Iron Claw?

There are so many videos online of David [Von Erich] talking, so I had a lot of material to go off. Also, once I was in Baton Rouge, where we filmed, there was an element of copying everyone around me.

You had to be a real showman for this project.

In the wrestling world, you're either really good on the mic or really good in the ring. David wasn't as ripped and athletic as the others, but he was tall, confident, and he had an ease about him. So I leaned into that.

Did you shoot in sequence?

We shot all of the wrestling stuff last because that was really tiring. I have a great amount of respect for wrestlers, because it's like acrobatics, dancing, and theater. You have to be an entertainer, remember your moves, and also take these crazy bumps. It takes a huge physical toll on your body. I didn't quite realize how violent and dangerous it was.

What is harder: love scenes or wrestling scenes?

Love scenes and fighting scenes have a different level of absurdity. You can’t take yourself seriously in either scenario, or you just end up feeling like an idiot. But wrestling is very pragmatic. Love scenes are complicated, just like in life.

Were you a theatrical child?

I was a shy-ish kid. I hear this from a lot of people who are performers, where you get to a certain age and you make people laugh or you see a reaction from your family, and you realize that you can give them something, like a service. You can provide them with something they need. But my family is way more theatrical than me. My sister's very dramatic. I certainly was a little bit of a clown. I was also quite chubby as a kid, so I think I had a little chubby charm pottering about.

Dickinson wears a Bottega Veneta coat, shirt, pants, tie, and shoes; Falke socks.

Do you have a go-to karaoke song?

“Starman,” by David Bowie. I wish I was better at karaoke. I wish I was more blasé with it. People just get up there and give it a go. I care too much. I'm not a singer. But I did musicals at school, and I look back and I think, Why on Earth did I do that? I played Corny Collins in Hairspray.

Did you and your Iron Claw costar Zac Efron discuss your mutual Hairspray experiences?

I haven't actually told Zac. Maybe I was too embarrassed. I did bring up High School Musical a lot. Every day, I'd sing a different song from the film just to torture him. He's proud of it—as he should be. Three great films.

