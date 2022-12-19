Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be officially invited to the coronation of King Charles. Ordinarily, there’d be no question about the King’s son being invited to his dad’s coronation, but the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have continued to stir the royal pot with their wildly popular Netflix docuseries full of revealing anecdotes that does not paint the family in the best light.

A source told The Daily Telegraph, “All members of the family will be welcome.”

There is no official statement from Buckingham Palace, but another source said, “He[Charles] loves both his sons.” So expect some sort of reunion for the May 6th coronation.

The six part series came out in December, and broke Netflix records with 81.55m viewing hours around the world which the streaming service said was “the highest view hours of any documentary title in a premiere week.”

As with almost everything they do, the couple has been receiving significant criticism, especially for sharing personal video clips and photographs. The main critique has been that the couple allegedly stepped back from royal duties due to a need for privacy, but a spokesperson for the couple claimed that was never one of their official reasons for moving to California.

“The Duke and Duchess have never cited privacy as the reason for stepping back,” the couple’s global press secretary said. “This distorted narrative was intended to trap the couple into silence … They are choosing to share their story, on their terms, and yet the tabloid media has created an entirely untrue narrative that permeates press coverage and public opinion. The facts are right in front of them.”

In the documentary, Harry claimed that his brother Prince William verbally attacked him in 2020, at the Sandringham summit. He then alleged that Kensington Palace “lied to protect my brother” by denying any such confrontation took place.

After Queen Elizabeth’s passing in September it had seemed like some sort of reconciliation was taking place between Harry and William, and they appeared with Meghan and Kate Middleton at Windsor castle to greet well-wishers together.

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

But that was before the Netflix release. And there’s still Harry’s reportedly damning memoir to come, titled Spare. Who knows what else 2023 will bring.