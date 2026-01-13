Harry Styles’s three-year hiatus from music has been a fruitful one. He’s taken up marathon running, watched the new pope be announced, shaved his head (and grown it out), and started a new relationship with the actor and director Zoë Kravitz. But now, all signs point to the imminent release of the Grammy winner’s fourth solo studio album sometime this year. In fact, the Style can’t wait to get back together with, well, you.

This week, eagle-eyed fans noticed posters popping up across New York City, Palermo, São Paulo, and Berlin with the words “We Belong Together”. According to the BBC, the image is from the last night of Styles’s tour in 2023. The ads also feature the words “See You Very Soon” and webelongtogether.co, a Sony website that has a moving image of that crowd. Styles also released a surprise video “Forever, Forever” on December 27. Page Six also reports that Styles has already booked another chunk of dates at Madison Square Garden this year (he played 15 shows there back in 2022).

Fans undoubtedly are already warming up to do battle in the online concert ticket cues. But for now, it’s the imagery that intrigues us. Is it possible that Styles has been quietly teasing his return via the art world for months now?

A giant image of the singer’s concert was the talk of Art Basel Miami Beach this past December after being displayed as the focal point of London gallery White Cube’s booth. During his last tour, Styles collaborated with the renowned German artist Andreas Gursky for a work that combined imagery from several performances. In it, Styles is captured from the back, standing in front of his thousands of adoring (and mostly female) fans.

Christopher Pillitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“He performed in Düsseldorf and got in touch with me,” Gursky said in an interview. “We met here in the studio and liked each other. I don't think I would have thought of working with him on my own. And what distinguishes this picture from the ones I've done before is the audience, which is 99 percent young women. And the fact that cell phones play such a dominant role at a concert. I wanted to address the fact that everyone is trying to capture him with their cell phone, a very contemporary phenomenon.”

The work had previously premiered at Gursky’s most recent solo show with White Cube back in October. According to the artist, Styles ended up buying the piece.

Not much else is known about Styles’s upcoming album (he reportedly recored it during late 2024), but his fans are sure to be delighted one way or another.